The order books are now open.
Ford may be the dominant automaker when it comes to supplying police with vehicles, but Dodge has carved itself a nice niche with the Charger and Durango Pursuit vehicles. Both receive a handful of small updates for the 2021 model year, and the order books are now open. However, they’ll have a staggered production start.
Dodge is making the company’s TorqueFlight eight-speed automatic gearbox available to both powertrains it offers in the Charger. Dodge is offering a new V6 with all-wheel drive and the Hemi V8 in a rear-wheel-drive setup. Dodge doesn’t dive into the details of each powertrain, but the company does say both powertrains exceed the acceleration, braking, and handling profiles of the previous vehicle. The top speed is now limited to 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour), though agencies will have the ability to set their own top speed. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available.
The Durango Pursuit sees several interior improvements, like moving the shift lever from the center console to the instrument panel to free up space. The SUV also comes with black steel wheels with chrome center caps, police-specific front seats that accommodate duty belts, four programmable auxiliary switches, and more. Dodge is also offering its Vehicle Systems Interface Module, standard vinyl flooring, a tri-zone climate control system, and a heavy-duty brake package. Dodge limits the SUV’s top speed to 130 mph (209 kph), though, just like the Charger, customers can set their own.
While the order books are now open, production won’t start at the same time for both. Instead, 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit vehicles will begin rolling off the assembly line in the fourth quarter of this year. Those departments and agencies wanting the 2021 Durango Pursuit will have to wait until production begins in the first quarter of 2021.
FCA Unveils 2021 Dodge Charger and Durango Pursuit Vehicles
September 11, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ordering is now open for the 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit and Dodge Durango Pursuit vehicles, equipped with new transmissions and high-tech options designed to enhance officer safety, responsiveness and fuel efficiency.
“Designed and built based on input from our Police Advisory Board and direct officer feedback, the 2021 Dodge Charger and Durango Pursuit deliver on our promise to offer police agencies the most advanced law-enforcement vehicle lineup in the industry whether as a sedan or a sport-utility vehicle,” said Head of U.S. Sales Jeff Kommor.
2021 Dodge Charger Pursuit
The Charger Pursuit will now offer the TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission on both available powertrain options: the all-new V-6 all-wheel drive (AWD), with increased horsepower and torque, and the legendary V-8 HEMI® rear-wheel drive. These new powertrain combinations meet or exceed the Charger Pursuit’s previous performance profiles in all key categories of acceleration, braking and handling. These improvements are also expected to enable increased fuel efficiency.
Other new standard features include a top speed setting of 140 mph with the ability for customers to configure and limit top speed for specific agency needs, electric power steering, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an increased Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 5,500 pounds to accommodate additional payload.
Production of the Charger Pursuit starts in the fourth quarter at the Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plant.
2021 Dodge Durango Pursuit
The 2021 Dodge Durango Pursuit will offer more than 20 new standard features.
The AWD Durango Pursuit is powered by the standard 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar engine or the optional legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine, both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission. Other notable improvements include an IP-mounted shift lever to free up valuable space in the center console area, black steel wheels with chrome center caps, four programmable auxiliary switches and police-specific front seats to accommodate duty belts and enable easier access to seat belt latch points.
“These features, such as the new IP-mounted shift lever, free up valuable space between the front seats to accommodate the police aftermarket equipment needed for the officers to accomplish their jobs," Kommor said.
Other key features now being offered are the upfit-friendly Vehicle Systems Interface Module, a heavy-duty ‘BR9’ brake package, standard vinyl flooring and a tri-zone climate control system designed with K-9 units in mind. The Durango Pursuit has a top speed setting of 130 mph with the ability for customers to configure and limit for specific agency needs.
Production of the 2021 Dodge Durango Pursuit starts in the first quarter of 2021 at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit.