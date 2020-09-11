Hennessey is expanding its Chevrolet Corvette product offerings by introducing a new set of wheels that weigh in total 22 pounds (10 kilograms) less than what the sports car has in stock form. They don't look too bad either. A set costs $5,995.

The forged alloy wheels feature 10 spokes that become subtly thinner from the hub to the rim. Hennessey covers them in a Gunmetal Grey finish, except for a lighter color for the brand's stylized "H" emblem in the center.

Gallery: Hennessey H10 Forged Wheels For C8 Chevrolet Corvette

18 Photos

The wheels in front measure 19 inches in diameter and 8.5 inches wide, which is half an inch wider than stock. They each weigh 21.3 pounds (9.66 kilograms) for a 4.3-pound (1.95-kilogram) savings over the 25.6-pound (11.61-kilogram) pieces that the vehicle comes with.

The situation is largely similar at the back. The Hennessey wheels are 20 inches in diameter and 11 inches wide, which is also half an inch wider than stock. These weigh 25.4 pounds (11.52 kilograms) to save 6.7 pounds (3.04 kilograms) over the standard 32.1-pound (14.56-kilograms) parts.

Hennessey also offers a cat-back exhaust for the Corvette. The pipes weigh around 10 pounds (4.54 kilograms) less than the stock. Plus, the company claims that it opens up 21 horsepower (16 kilowatts) and 19 pound-feet (26 Newton-meters) of power at the wheels. The first 100 units are $2,995, and these are still available as of this writing. After that, the price increases to $3,495.

The company is also working on a twin-turbo kit for the C8. Even in prototype form, it's capable of pushing the engine's output to 643 horsepower (479 kilowatts) and 570 pound-feet (773 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels.