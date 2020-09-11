The BMW M3 Sedan will debut alongside the M4 Coupe on September 23. All of the spy shots and teasers have shown the performance models with the traditional quad exhaust with two tips on each corner of the bumper. However, an interesting prototype of the two-door model was spotted this week in Germany with a rather unusual exhaust arrangement that led to a lot of speculation.

The stacked exhaust tips à la Lexus F models were mounted in the center. As a refresher, they’re located near the extremities of the rear bumper on the Japanese models, as seen on the LC F and GS F. The way they’re positioned on the prototype reminds us of another Lexus model, the mighty LFA, although the V10 supercar “only” had three tips.

It didn’t take too long for a lot of people to speculate the Bavarians were already testing the return of the fabled CSL, but BMWBLOG argues that wasn’t the case. They believe the newly developed exhaust system was actually one of the future M Performance parts the company is going to offer for the M4 Coupe. A proper M4 CSL is on the agenda, but that test vehicle wasn’t it.

Whether the funky exhaust system will be offered for the M3 Sedan remains to be seen, but someone with Photoshop skills has already imagined it. Instagram user bmw43__ wasted no time and created a speculative rendering of the speedy sedan with the unusual quad tips, as if the front of the car wasn’t polarizing enough…

The original M3 CSL was a two-door M3 stripped down to the bare essentials, so it would make sense for any future CSL to be based on the M4 Coupe. That said, we certainly wouldn’t mind an M3 CSL to complement an already extended range now that the M3 Touring is finally coming.