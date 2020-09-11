Motorhomes are often made with a single thing in mind - practicality. A good camper doesn’t have to be beautiful on the outside, it has to be comfortable, smart, and spacious on the inside. That’s why you don’t see designer RVs - simply put, because no one needs them.

Apparently, the last statement is not entirely true. Some customers want their camper vans to look good on the road and to be as close to a standard van in terms of appearance as possible. That’s where the folks from the La Strada company come to help with their distinctive and pretty Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based camper vans. And the latest addition to their van army is the Nova M, which takes the RV design to another level.

Gallery: La Strada Nova M

25 Photos

The Nova M is shorter than one of the firm’s core models, the Nova EB, and is just 6 inches (16 centimeters) higher than a standard Sprinter van from the factory with the super-high roof option. The model is 254-inches (6.46-meters) long and these compact dimensions in combination with the van-like looks earned it the 2020 Red Dot Product Design Award following its full debut at the 2020 Caravan Saloon.

The living area is not small by any means. It offers a single bed at the back and a foldable queen-size bed at the front, above the driver cabin and dining lounge. And yes, this means the camper is designed to accommodate up to three people but the company actually positions it as a luxury two-person RV. It is aimed at couples who want a compact but spacious and comfortable adventure vehicle.

The La Strada Nova M is currently available only in Germany with prices starting at €98,930 or approximately $117,000 at the current exchange rates. Even the base model gets daytime running lights, a central locking system, an isolated and heatable waste water tank, a bathroom window, and an awning as standard equipment.