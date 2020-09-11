Approximately three months since its world premiere, the new 4 Series Coupe has been incorporated into BMW USA’s online configurator. Math starts at $45,600 for the base 430i in rear-wheel-drive form, but today we’re talking about the (temporary) range-topping version with all the bells and whistles. The M440i xDrive Coupe begins at $58,500, and as you’re about to see, you can add nearly $15,000 worth of options with just a few mouse clicks.

The first option available in the configurator is Shadowline, which is BMW speak for black side mirror caps and tinted windows. One of the most expensive extras available for the new 4 Series Coupe is this Tanzanite Blue II Metallic paint pictured here, available for $1,950. Alternatively, Dravit Grey Metallic costs the same money.

Gallery: 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe most expensive

11 Photos

Speaking of pricey options, the most expensive of them all is the Executive Package worth $3,700, bringing adaptive LED headlights with laser tech, gesture control support, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 10.25 infotainment with live navigation, a head-up display, heated front seats and steering wheel, and ambient lighting.

On top of the Executive Package, customers can add three more packages: $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package, $700 Parking Assistance Package, and $1,500 Cooling and High Performance Tire Package. The first two are pretty much self-explanatory, while the third one brings 19-inch wheels with high-performance tires, adaptive M suspension, along with improved braking and upgraded cooling.

Then there are the individual options, as follows: $300 Remote Engine Start, $250 electric trunk lid, $350 ventilated front seats, $100 Driver Recorder, $500 wireless charging and Wi-Fi hotspot, and an $875 Harman Kardon sound system.

Add all the extras up and you’ll pay $72,875 MSRP, plus another $995 for destination and handling charges for a grand total of $73,870. Needless to say, the M4 Coupe debuting later this month will be significantly more expensive, and any potential hot derivatives such as a GTS will drive up the price furthermore.