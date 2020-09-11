Cadillac is making some surprisingly important changes to the CT4 and CT5 lineups considering the luxury sedans are just entering their second model year. The 2021MY switchover is bringing a 12-inch fully digital instrument cluster if you go for the Premium Luxury, Sport, and V-Series trims or you opt for the Technology Package. Early 2021, the Enhanced Super Cruise with Lane Change on Demand will be offered for the Premium Luxury and V-Series.

The CT4 and CT5 are also receiving an updated infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, while the rotary knob on the center console now has a jog functionality to ease the process of making selections. Cadillac also throws in the Buckle to Drive feature as standard, which prevents the shifter from leaving Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver’s seatbelt is not buckled. It’s activated by default from the factory, but can be manually turned off using the infotainment.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5

6 Photos

There’s also more standard safety kit than before as the CT4 Luxury now gets automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, and safety alert seat without having to pay extra. The standard Teen Driver function for both models helps youngsters “develop safe driving habits,” according to Cadillac.

Go for the Premium Luxury trim for both sedans and there’s a new Diamond Sky special edition bringing an assortment of styling tweaks. The CT4 and CT5 get a Diamond Sky Metallic paintjob along with rocker extensions and diffuser in the same hue, while the front grille receives bright accents exclusive to this model. In addition, Cadillac installs Brembo V Performance front brakes and paints the calipers blue at both axles.

Stepping inside, the Diamond Sky adds alloy pedals and a Centaurus Finish Aluminum trim for the CT4 while the larger sedan comes with Galaxy Finish Wood trim. Both have leather seats Sky Cool Gray/Jet Black with perforations. Rounding off the goodies is the key fob with its Diamond Sky Metallic accents and colored crest badge.

Step up to the V models and Cadillac says it has made improvements to the materials used inside by adding more leather. The CT4-V swaps out the aluminum trim on the center console for carbon fiber, and you can have an array of V items on the Sport trim as well.

Arriving at dealerships this fall, the 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will lose the Red Obsession Tintcoat and Royal Spice Metallic exterior colors to make room for Infrared Tintcoat and Rift Metallic, with the latter being reserved to the V models.

There’s no word about the range-topping Blackwing versions, but they’re expected to debut later this year, quite possibly with a 200-mph top speed as suggested in a recent teaser.