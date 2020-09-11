There's also a 12-inch digital instrument cluster.
Cadillac is making some surprisingly important changes to the CT4 and CT5 lineups considering the luxury sedans are just entering their second model year. The 2021MY switchover is bringing a 12-inch fully digital instrument cluster if you go for the Premium Luxury, Sport, and V-Series trims or you opt for the Technology Package. Early 2021, the Enhanced Super Cruise with Lane Change on Demand will be offered for the Premium Luxury and V-Series.
The CT4 and CT5 are also receiving an updated infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, while the rotary knob on the center console now has a jog functionality to ease the process of making selections. Cadillac also throws in the Buckle to Drive feature as standard, which prevents the shifter from leaving Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver’s seatbelt is not buckled. It’s activated by default from the factory, but can be manually turned off using the infotainment.
There’s also more standard safety kit than before as the CT4 Luxury now gets automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, and safety alert seat without having to pay extra. The standard Teen Driver function for both models helps youngsters “develop safe driving habits,” according to Cadillac.
Go for the Premium Luxury trim for both sedans and there’s a new Diamond Sky special edition bringing an assortment of styling tweaks. The CT4 and CT5 get a Diamond Sky Metallic paintjob along with rocker extensions and diffuser in the same hue, while the front grille receives bright accents exclusive to this model. In addition, Cadillac installs Brembo V Performance front brakes and paints the calipers blue at both axles.
Stepping inside, the Diamond Sky adds alloy pedals and a Centaurus Finish Aluminum trim for the CT4 while the larger sedan comes with Galaxy Finish Wood trim. Both have leather seats Sky Cool Gray/Jet Black with perforations. Rounding off the goodies is the key fob with its Diamond Sky Metallic accents and colored crest badge.
Step up to the V models and Cadillac says it has made improvements to the materials used inside by adding more leather. The CT4-V swaps out the aluminum trim on the center console for carbon fiber, and you can have an array of V items on the Sport trim as well.
Arriving at dealerships this fall, the 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will lose the Red Obsession Tintcoat and Royal Spice Metallic exterior colors to make room for Infrared Tintcoat and Rift Metallic, with the latter being reserved to the V models.
There’s no word about the range-topping Blackwing versions, but they’re expected to debut later this year, quite possibly with a 200-mph top speed as suggested in a recent teaser.
2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Add More Tech, Safety and Design Elements
Twelve-inch reconfigurable gauge cluster, available Super Cruise1 and Diamond Sky special edition are stand-out features in this model-year update
While the debuts of the 2020 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 ushered in a new generation of Cadillac sedans, the 2021 models improve upon the already formidable vehicles.
Higher-Tech Elements
Once in the driver’s seat, customers will immediately notice a new available high-definition 12-inch diagonal instrument cluster2
Additionally, the highly anticipated Enhanced Super Cruise with Lane Change on Demand functionality will be available on the CT4 and CT5 Premium Luxury and V-Series trims in early 2021. Super Cruise is regarded as the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for compatible highways in the U.S. and Canada.
The vehicles’ user-friendly infotainment system will add wireless Apple CarPlay3 and Android Auto4 capabilities, as well as SiriusXM with 360L5, which provides travelers with more than 200 live SiriusXM channels, plus on-demand programming choices. The available rotary infotainment knob, located on the center console, also adds jog functionality for even greater maneuverability to make selections on the infotainment screen.
More Standard Safety Features
Adding to the vehicles’ driver safety technologies is the new standard Buckle to Drive feature. If the driver’s seat belt is not buckled when the car starts and Buckle to Drive is turned on, this feature will prevent the shifter from leaving Park for up to 20 seconds, or until the driver’s seat belt is buckled, whichever comes first. Consistent with Cadillac’s commitment to safety, this feature is automatically turned on from the factory, but can be turned off through the vehicle settings in the infotainment display. Other standard features include Teen Driver, a system that helps teens – who have the lowest rate of seat belt use of any age group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – develop safe driving habits.
On the CT4 Luxury trim, Forward Collision Alert*, Front Pedestrian Braking*, Automatic Emergency Braking* and the patented haptic Safety Alert Seat* now come standard, making these features standard on every CT4 and CT5 trim.
New Special Edition
In early 2021, both the CT4 and CT5 will offer a new special edition package on the Premium Luxury trim called Diamond Sky. This package features unique exterior and interior components, including:
Exterior:
New Diamond Sky Metallic exterior color
Luxury design front grille with exclusive bright accents and surrounds
Rocker extensions in Diamond Sky Metallic exterior color
Rear lower air diffuser painted with Diamond Sky Metallic exterior color
Alloy wheels with Diamond Cut/Midnight Silver finish; all-season run-flat tires
Available larger alloy wheels with Polished/Dark Android Gloss finish; all-season run-flat tires
Brembo V Performance front brakes with blue brake calipers (all four corners)
Neutral density transparent lens taillamps with crystalline inners
Interior:
Sky Cool Gray/Jet Black leather seating surface interior with exclusive Diamond Fall custom seat insert perforation
Exclusive interior trim: Centaurus Finish Aluminum on CT4 and Galaxy Finish Wood on CT5
Alloy driver pedals
Diamond Sky Metallic accented key fob with color Cadillac crest logo
V-Series Expansion and Elevation
Now in its fourth generation, Cadillac continues to bolster its V-Series sub-brand. Material improvements to the 2021 CT4-V and CT5-V include upgraded Modena leather on the performance steering wheel, along with a standard leather-wrapped horn pad. In addition, the front brake calipers are now V Performance branded with the V-Series logo.
On the CT4-V, the center console trim has been updated from aluminum to carbon fiber.
Select V-Series content is now available on the Sport trim of each vehicle as well. The CT5 Sport trim now offers an available V Performance package, which includes an upgraded performance suspension, Magnetic Ride Control and mechanical limited-slip differential. Brembo V Performance front brakes are also available on the Sport trim for both CT4 and CT5, with a choice of red or blue calipers.
Color Swaps
On both the CT4 and CT5, two new exterior colors6 – Infrared Tintcoat and Rift Metallic (V-Series only) – replace the outgoing colors Red Obsession Tintcoat and Royal Spice Metallic.
Rift Metallic is a new color exclusive to the CT5-V and CT4-V. It is an alabaster white-based color with a fresh greige hue. Infrared Tintcoat is a new cherry red color that draws attention to each sedans’ bold exterior styling.
The 2021 CT4 and CT5 will arrive at dealerships this fall.
*Read the vehicle owner's manual for important feature limitations and information.
1Even while using the Super Cruise driver assistance feature, always pay attention while driving and do not use a hand-held device. Visit cadillacsupercruise.com for compatible highways and more information. Requires properly equipped vehicle, active Super Cruise subscription, working electrical system, cell reception and GPS signal.
212” gauge cluster is only available on Premium Luxury, Sport and V-Series trims, included with available Technology Package.
3Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and iTunes are trademarks for Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
4Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.
5Some features, including steaming content and listening recommendations require GM connected vehicle services. For the full SiriusXM with 360L experience, a SiriusXM All Access Package is required. Connected vehicle services vary by vehicle model and require active service plan, working electrical system, cell reception and GPS signal. See onstar.com for details and limitations. If you decide to continue service after your trial subscription, your selected subscription plan will automatically renew thereafter. You will be charged at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel, you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349. See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at siriusxm.com. All fees and programming subject to change. c2019 Sirius XM Radio Inc. All rights reserved.
6Exterior colors have an extra cost