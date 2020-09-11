Don’t worry, if you are still trying to figure out the design changes of the 2021 Kia Stinger over its predecessor, you are not alone in this. The designers of the brand made very minor corrections to the rear-wheel-drive sedan’s looks but there are other, more important changes.

Right after the model’s online premiere last month, we shared a walkaround video trying to shine more light on the visual improvements. Today, we have another interesting video to share with you, and this time around, it takes us on a ride aboard the revised RWD Kia. Let’s take a look at the main talking points.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Stinger facelift

54 Photos

The almost 30-minutes long video comes courtesy of Asian Petrolhead which means you’ll be treated to a very honest and direct review. The test car is a 2.5-liter, 8-speed automatic, AWD example, which has 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (421 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s not quite as fast as the Stinger GT but it’s still a very capable machine, as the host confirms.

Inside the cabin, the biggest change has to be the new 10.25-inch infotainment screen replacing the old 8.0-inch display. Interestingly, the driver’s instrument cluster continues with a traditional analog design for the speedometer and rev counter but there’s a small display in between that shows video feed from the improved blind-spot system.

Last but not least, there are a number of small tweaks to the customization options. These include new wheels, new upholsteries, new exterior colors, and the Dark Package which adds sportier touches to the exterior. The refreshed 2021 Kia Stinger will go on sale in the international markets before the year’s end.