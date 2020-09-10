The multifunction tailgate is one innovative feature. Found on Ram 1500, that revolutionized the way pickup beds are used. While it's not really a deal-maker feature, it adds value to Ram trucks, giving an option to its buyers if they choose to maximize their beds. So much so, that Ford and Chevy are also adding a similar multi-use tailgate feature to their half-ton trucks.

This time around, Ram is adding a new feature to go with the multifunction tailgate. From its official aftermarket brand, Mopar, Ram introduces the retractable center-mounted bed step to the list of options – a nifty feature for easier ingress or egress on to the truck bed.

Gallery: Ram's Retractable Bed Step

4 Photos

"Mopar offers more than 600 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories across the entire Ram lineup," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. "Our retractable bed step further enhances the convenience and utility of Ram’s industry-leading cargo management and storage system."

The center-mounted bed step is specifically paired with the multifunction tailgate and comes with the part number 82216265AB. It's made of high-strength aluminum with a black e-coat finish, designed to support up to 350 pounds (159 kilograms). The additional part can be had for $395.

Of note, Ram has a bed step option before, but it's on the side which makes it hard to use with the multi-function tailgate. These bed step options range from $304 to $365, depending on the type and usage.

All these bed steps are available as part of the vehicle or as a standalone purchase, which is pretty cool if you currently have a Ram truck that you want to add this option on. Moreover, these options come with standard Mopar factory-backed warranty coverage, which includes two years/unlimited miles from the date of purchase or up to the remainder of the vehicle's three-year/36,000-mile warranty.