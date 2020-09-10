Since 2017, Living Vehicle has shaped the way motorhomes are made. It opened up several possibilities and luxuries of living life outdoors – further expanding the bounds of off-grid excursions. Last year, the Living Vehicle came with an off-road package which allows for more places to reach with the aluminum trailer.

For the 2021 model year, the Hofmann family gives the Living Vehicle even more toys – in the form of a better on-board power system that's powerful enough to charge an EV.

Gallery: 2021 Living Vehicle

24 Photos

Made possible with its partnership with Volta Power Systems, the 2021 Living Vehicle in its PRO model comes with up to 3,080 watts of solar and 47,600 watt-hours of energy storage. This is the highest capacity lithium-ion system available in a trailer, according to Volta, allowing EV charging at rates of up to 44 miles per charge-hour using an optional 240-volt exportable power.

However, this major breakthrough does come with a major caveat – there are only a few electric vehicles out there that can pull the Living Vehicle. Of note, this hulk of a trailer has a base weight of 11,500 pounds and GVWR is 16,000 lbs (PRO model's GVWR is at 18,000 lbs). Given those numbers, the Tesla Cybertruck may be able to pull one, but not the Rivian R1T.

Of note, the Tesla Model X can only tow up to 5,000 lbs, so you will need... three or four?

Nevertheless, the 2021 Living Vehicle still is an attractive motorhome for those who want to maximize off-the-grid adventures without sacrificing comfort. Apart from the carry-over niceties from the previous year such as auto-leveling, four-season performance, and increased payload capacity, the new version of the Living Vehicle comes with 80 inches of foldable desk space.

The 2021 Living Vehicle is now available for order with a starting price of $229,995. You will have to wait a bit if you order one today since the company requires a nine-month lead time.