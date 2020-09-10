As sedans continue to disappear, livery companies looking to transport wedding guests, prom-goers, and other groups of drunkards will have to adapt. While there’s no shortage of companies converting anything and everything into a limo, Cadillac is developing its own offering – the XT5 limousine. The cobbled-together appearance likely means the model is in the early stages of its development cycle, so it’ll be a few years before we see it enter production.

From the photos we can see Cadillac engineers significantly extended the wheelbase. We don’t know Cadillac’s specifics plans for the creation, though the middle doors are likely a placeholder for the eventual sheetmetal that’ll bridge the front and rear. A six-door design would be a bit strange, unless Cadillac has other intentions. The badging on the rear indicates Cadillac will saddle it with the standard turbocharge 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes 237 horsepower (174 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, and those wanting the larger V6 may have to look elsewhere.

Gallery: Cadillac XT5 Limousine Spy Photos

10 Photos

The strange test vehicle arrives after Cadillac added a new package to the refreshed 2020 XT5 – a livery package with option code ZR3, according to Cadillac Society. ZR3-equipped XT5s feature the larger, and otherwise optional, 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 310 hp (228 kW) and 271 lb-ft (367 Nm) torque, a black-on-black color scheme, a compact spare tire, and more. It’ll be interesting to see if the the package turns into a full-blown variant.

Cadillac will have to compete with a laundry list of limo converters. This year alone we’ve seen the Toyota RAV limo, the Mercedes-AMG G63 limo, and the Land Rover Range Rover limo. Oh, and how could we forget about the airplane-turned-limo Learjet. We won’t see the Cadillac XT5 limo anytime soon as we don’t expect it to arrive until 2023, and even then, it’s not something normal consumers would purchase.