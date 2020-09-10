Yesterday's debut of the Maserati MC20 sports car marked the beginning of a new era for the Italian brand. Packing a twin-turbocharged V6 built completely in-house, the MC20 produces 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and can sprint to a top speed of 201 miles per hour (323 kilometers per hour). Not to mention it costs a hearty $210,000 in the US to start.

While that six-figure price tag puts the MC20 out of reach for most, at least Maserati was nice enough to give us the chance to build our unattainable dream car via the brand's online configurator. On the Maserati website, you can choose from a handful of exterior shades, wheel shapes, and brake options, as well as different textures, materials, and color patterns for the cabin. The MC20 even comes with a few safety features and plenty of optional carbon fiber.

With that in mind, some of our staff members took the time to build our dream Maserati MC20 on the online configurator. Let us know in the comments who you think did it best.

Bianco Audace

Designed By John Neff, Editor-In-Chief

This particular Maserati MC20 is probably the most understated of the group, but it still looks pretty nonetheless. It wears a sleek Bianco Audace paint job – the same color we saw at launch – and rides on a set of 20-inch Birdcage alloy wheels. And hidden behind those wheels are black Brembo brake calipers. But this MC20 also gets the optional carbon fiber exterior package, which adds new splitters and diffusers, as well as darkened exhaust tips.

There's a bit more to look at inside. This MC20 gets the “Cuoio” color option, which covers the seats in two-tone black and caramel leather, and the piece of leather just above the instrument cluster in the same caramel finish. Also optioned is the Carbon Fiber Interior pack – which adds carbon fiber paddle shifters (mounted on the column), and carbon fiber door sills – as well as the sport steering wheel and the heated front seats to make it all a bit more amenable.

Rosso Vincente

Designed By Brett T. Evans, Senior Editor

Contrary to the first car, Rosso Vincente atop black Corsa Design wheels is a much bolder approach. This particular MC20 also gets blue brake calipers, the carbon fiber exterior package – which adds new splitters and exhaust tips – and a carbon fiber roof, further toughening up the look. The interior wears bright Nero and Blue Cielo two-two tone finish on the seats and door panels, and the Maserati trident logo stitched into the headrests.

Blu Infinito

Designed By Jeff Perez, Senior Editor

This particular Maserati MC20 wears the bright Blu Infinito paint job exceptionally well. Paired with 20-inch, black Corsa Design wheels and bright yellow Brembo brake calipers, the combo is very appealing. This particular MC20 also gets the carbon fiber exterior package – but not the carbon fiber rear spoiler or the carbon fiber roof. The simpler the better.

Same goes for the interior; the seats wear a simple Nero black finish with the optional Giallo yellow stitching to accent the brake calipers, and a unique Grigio arrow pattern. They also get the optional stitched trident pattern in the headrest and heating functionality. Other options on this particular spec include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a sports suspension with a lift. A car this low to the ground needs a nose lift every now and then.

Grigio Misterio

Designed By Clint Simone; Associate Editor, Video Producer

Of the five color options that Maserati offers on the MC20, the Grigio Misterio grey may not be the most eye-catching, but it looks sublime. That hue is joined by black Birdcage wheels, red Brembo brake calipers, and the optional carbon fiber exterior package – not including the carbon fiber rear wing. The interior of this particular MC20 is a bit brighter, wearing the two-tone Blue and black leather combo on the seats, and with Blue leather draped over the instrument cluster.

Blu Infinito

Designed By Anthony Alaniz, Contributing Writer

Blu Infinito is the only exterior color that we picked twice – and for good reason. It looks gorgeous in virtually every configuration, especially with the black Corsa wheels, red brake calipers, and the optional carbon fiber exterior package. The seats are more subtle, with a no-nonsense Nero black finish with Rosso red stitching and the trident logo stitched into the headrest. But this MC20 also gets the carbon fiber interior package, which adds carbon fiber paddle shifters and door sills.

Also optioned on this model is the 12-speaker Sonus Faber sound system, heated seats, carbon fiber seatbacks, and a sport steering wheel with Alcantara inserts, carbon ceramic brakes, and a carbon fiber engine. This Maserati MC20 is virtually loaded to the brim.

Giallo Genio

Designed By Chris Bruce, Contributing Writer

Few cars can pull off yellow like the Maserati MC20. This particular version looks stunning in a shiny Giallo Genio paint job over black Birdcage wheels and matching carbon ceramic brakes. Add to that a carbon fiber exterior package – which adds the lightweight weave to the side sills and splitters – plus an optional carbon fiber spoiler, and there’s even more to look at.

To match that bright exterior, this MC20 wears a handsome Nero and Cuoio interior finish with a unique Cuoio seat insert to match. It also gets the carbon fiber interior package, a sport steering wheel with Alcantara inserts, and safety features like rear cross-traffic alert with blind-spot detection.