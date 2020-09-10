Since GM announced it'd resurrect the Hummer name as an electric vehicle under its GMC brand, new details about the model continue to emerge. There have been countless rumors about the Hummer, while GMC continues to tease the model. The latest one doesn't show off the Hummer – instead, it reveals a badge for "Crab Mode," a new feature the Hummer EV will offer.

Details about what exactly "Crab Mode" entails are elusive. Back in July, a GMC video mentioned the mode, but the company failed to explain what it is. Further fueling speculation is the Crab Mode logo GMC revealed today. It's a mechanical-looking crab with a trisected body, which likely represents the three electric motors that'll be available in the top-tier offering. GMC will offer the Hummer with varying levels of performance, ranges, and price points.

GMC teased the mode with a Tweet that read, "Real revolutionaries forge their own direction." Pairing the Tweet with the slick logo would make one think the Hummer will move in a unique way as crabs cannot move forward with speed. Their legs are attached to the sides of their bodies and bend outwards, which is why you see crabs scurry sideways so often – it's the quickest way for them to avoid predators. We don't know what predators the Hummer is trying to evade, so we're interested in seeing what Crab Mode does.

It has us wondering if it'd be similar to Rivani's Tank Turn / Tank Steer feature that allows the Rivian R1T to complete a zero-radius turn. While the feature is neat, we don't know if it'd be useful in the real world. We don't know if the Hummer's Crab Mode will be similar, or if it'll allow the truck to move laterally, which would seem quite complicated to complete. What we do know is that we'll know more when GMC reveals the model sometime this fall before going on sale sometime next year. Until then, we have a cool logo to digest. Take a look and see if you can find any Easter Eggs we may be missing.