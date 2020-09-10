The folks from Lovecars got ahold of the limited-run BMW M2 CS and organized an odd drag race for it. The new coupe takes on a Porsche Cayman GT4 but not a new one. This is the previous, 981 generation of the model.

The M2 CS uses BMW's S55 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 444 horsepower (327 kilowatts or 450 metric horsepower as listed in this video) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can choose a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or six-speed manual transmission, which is on display in this clip. The standard features also include an Active M differential and Adaptive M suspension.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M2 CS

78 Photos

This older Cayman GT4 challenges the BMW with a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six that develops 380 hp (283 kW or 385 metric hp) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm). Porsche only offered it with a six-speed manual.

The Cayman GT4 has a significant power disadvantage, but it's quite a bit lighter. Also, the mid-engined layout helps with weight transfer during the launch. These factors make the race less lopsided than the situation initially appears.

When the race begins, it seems like the BMW driver slightly jumps the start, but there aren't lights to be able to tell for sure. The Porsche can keep up, though. The Cayman stays behind slightly, but the M2 CS manages to pull away towards the end of the run.

If you watch this video and decide that you absolutely need to own an M2 CS, then act quickly if you live in the US. BMW reportedly intends to bring only around 400 examples of the vehicle into the country.