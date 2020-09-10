Hide press release Show press release

PLANO, TX (September 10, 2020) – The high-performance RC F races into the 2021 model year with its GT3-inspired looks and naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 producing 472 horsepower. New for 2021, the stunning coupe introduces the limited RC F Fuji Speedway Edition to its lineup, offering F enthusiasts a new way to express their bravura.

RC F is celebrated for having the best power-to-weight ratio offered in its class, the most powerful V8-powered Lexus to date boasts stunning looks, cunning dynamics, and a unique exhaust signature. Rated at 472 horsepower at 7,100 rpm and 395 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm, the 5.0-liter V8 is a core element of the RC F’s athletic personality.

GONE IN 60 UNITS – THE 2021 RC F FUJI SPEEDWAY EDITION

Paying homage to the track where F began, the 2021 RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will be limited to just 60 units. Named after the world-renowned “Temple of Speed” in the foothills of Mount Fuji—the birthplace of Lexus high-performance—this unique edition embodies decades of development on this iconic track. Precisely engineered beyond the base RC F, this version of the performance coupe features master-crafted upgrades that work together seamlessly to push its performance to a new level. Featuring further weight reduction, Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, titanium exhaust, and an extensive use of carbon fiber aerodynamics, the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition is far more than an appearance package. The sum of the detailed enhancements can be experienced in the estimated 3.96 seconds it takes to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill.

The RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will only be available in Arctic Blast Satin* or Cloudburst Gray*. Arctic Blast Satin – a Lexus-first – is a unique white paint possessing a semi-matte finish. The paint expresses a beautiful satin luster like that of a true matte finish, yet is durable enough go through an automatic car wash. Inside, every cockpit is decorated with Circuit Red leather-trimmed seats with Alcantara accents. Red Carbon Fiber ornamentation adorns the cabin for the ultimate distinction.

Included with the purchase of every RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will be a limited production MSTR automatic movement watch. The timepiece features RC F-inspired elements such as a gunmetal bezel, red stitching on its band, and Fuji Speedway and F logos.

WHAT’S NEW: 2021 RC F

New for 2021 is the inclusion of standard Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, heated electrochromic exterior mirrors, and a memory driver’s seat (excluding Fuji Speedway Edition). In addition, Intuitive Parking Assist is included to the available Premium Package. Other interior enhancements include a revised satin trim and steering horn pad design.

Android Auto compatibility is now included on the standard multimedia which already features Amazon Alexa integration, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Lexus Enform Wi-Fi (four gigabyte/one-year trial is included), and Lexus Enform Remote (three-year trial is included).

ONE EXHILARATING RIDE

The greatest measure of a vehicle’s response is the one it invokes in the driver. And it’s precisely why every element of the high-performance RC F is painstakingly scrutinized to minimize weight while maximizing aerodynamics. From hollow half shafts down to the smallest components like a compact air conditioning compressor, every gram was purposefully crafted for optimal performance.

Lexus engineers worked with the RC F GT3 racing team to create a unique aerodynamics strategy that increases downforce for better grip and control through every turn. Even the airflow inside the wheel wells was carefully calculated. Air exits through the fenders, allowing the suspension to perform without disruptive air pressure, simultaneously enhancing handling and stability. And taking traction to the next level, each tread line on the RC F’s Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires features a specially developed compound to maximize grip.

From its muscular stance and available Premium Triple-Beam LED headlamps and taillamps, to its driver-inspired cabin including aggressively styled high-back sport seats, the RC F is the ultimate F, inside and out – on and off the track.