Buick currently has two similarly-sized crossovers on sale. The Encore and Encore GX - as their names imply - are closely related but have some major differences in terms of appearance, powertrains, and equipment. The GX is the more expensive, larger, and more powerful of the duo and has many optional features.

One of these extras is the remote vehicle start function which was available as an optional feature for the 2020 model year. Apparently, a lot of customers paid extra to have it but some of them were charged twice for it. More precisely, those who ordered the Cold Weather Comfort package and the Sport Touring package.

Gallery: 2020 Buick Encore GX

8 Photos

The information comes from GM Authority which claims some customers were double charged for the option. The good news is they will receive a reimbursement check from General Motors in the amount of $300. The affected customers are asked to contact their local dealer and ask about the reimbursement program.

The remote engine start is one of the many options for the Encore GX. For the 2021 model year, the stylish crossover is believed to get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus SiriusXM Satellite Radio included as standard on all models. While not confirmed yet, the model is also expected to get some visual revisions just a few months after reaching the US market.

Currently, the base Encore GX costs at least $25,095 in a front-wheel-drive Preferred version, which has a 1.2-liter turbo engine mated to a CVT. If you opt for an AWD, a more powerful engine, and a higher trim level, the crossover will set you back $31,595.

It’s important to note that Buick plans to have both the Encore and Encore GX on sale for the 2020 and 2021 model years. After that, the older offering will be retired.