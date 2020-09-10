The Audi RS6 Avant is now an official part of the brand’s family in the United States. The first examples of the super wagon are now in the country and the most expensive one you can buy from the dealer costs $141,230. We’ve seen it in action and we know it’s unbelievably fast. Obviously, it’s faster than the S6 - but how much exactly?

There’s a new video from CarExpert on YouTube which compares the two fast Audis in detail. It’s a 14-minute clip that takes a look at the differences between the cars in terms of appearance and performance. Of course, the part we are most interested in is the direct drag competition between the two.

It starts at the 11-minute mark and while we know you know the results even before watching it, it’s exciting. The RS6 is obviously way more powerful and better prepared for drag launches but the S6 has admirable performance, too. Let’s take a look at the results.

The speedy wagon covers the quarter-mile sprint in 11.7 seconds at 120 miles per hour (193 kilometers per hour) with launch control activated. That’s not astronomically fast but let’s keep in mind this is a purely stock family wagon with a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration of 3.6 seconds. Against it, the S6 clocks the sprint in 12.8 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph) and registers a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) acceleration in 4.4 seconds.

Right after seeing the two cars drag race against each other, there’s a section of the video that compares their brake performance. Many different factors contribute to the final results in this competition but you’ll definitely be surprised by the results of the S6.