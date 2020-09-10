It wasn't long since Mil-Spec Automotive announced the addition of the Ford F-150 its portfolio. The Michigan-based company, which specializes in converting and upgrading the Hummer H1, is now applying the same tactical treatments to the outgoing generation of America's bestselling pickup truck.

However, that's not the end of that. In an announcement coursed through Mil-Spec Automotive's Facebook page, the aftermarket tuner is increasing the ante for its modifications on the F-150. According to the company, customers have the option to increase the power to 675 horsepower (503 kilowatts) and 620 pound-feet (841 Newton-meters) of torque, plus increase the ground clearance to 13 inches (330 millimeters).

Gallery: Mil-Spec Automotive Supercharged F-150

3 Photos

Of note, the initial Mil-Spec Ford F-150 is powered by a modified 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated Coyote V8 that makes 500 hp (373 kW), along with other mechanical upgrades. With the new update, which is called the Intrepid F-150 package, Muscle Cars & Trucks reports that MSA will add a supercharger to achieve the target power figures. Other components added are a new throttle body, a repositioned intake, upgraded fuel rails and injectors, and an air-to-liquid intercooler system.

With the numbers, the Intrepid F-150 package is almost a worthy adversary to the recently-launched 2021 Ram TRX, though a bit short in comparison to the legendary 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 that makes 702 hp (523 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of pull.

Then again, the supercharged MSA Ford F-150 is just an unofficial contender for the TRX. Mil-Spec Automotive hasn't released any price for this upgrade yet, but don't expect it to come cheap as the base price for the current packages is $89,500, which already includes the donor vehicle.

As for the official TRX contender, Ford has been testing the next F-150 Raptor and has been reported to get two engine options – one of them would be a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces somewhere between 725 and 750 hp (541 to 559 kW).