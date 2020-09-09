So yeah, where do we begin with this video? Actually, we’ll start with a warning: be prepared to watch the entire 21-minute feature presentation from start to finish as soon as you click play. Why? Because it’s as bad as you’d expect a short movie with a $92 budget to be. And that’s what makes it so damn good.

How bad good are we talking here? The entire cast is played by two guys named Kent Yoshimura and Kevin Fairy and yes, that includes the roles of Mia and Michelle Rodriguez. We’re well aware that Letty is actually the character Rodriguez plays in the Fast franchise, but for reasons we can’t explain, this budget remake uses her actual name. And for more reasons we can't explain, it fits perfectly with this particular small-screen adaptation.

Cars are obviously a major part of the Fast films, and the very first movie elevated the Mitsubishi Eclipse and A80 Toyota Supra to legendary status. The classic Dodge Charger was arguably already a legend, but you’ll find none of them in this version. That is, we think you won’t find them here – honestly, it’s hard to identify any of the “cars” used in the clip, save for the real-life BMW featured in every in-car shot. We’re especially fond of the different game controllers taped to the steering wheel for NOS activation. Hey, when you’re working on a tight budget, you need to be smart. This video is very, very, very smart.

In fact, the most expensive item listed in the credits is a helicopter. Such rentals in big-budget movies can easily cost tens of thousands of dollars, but the chopper used here for the pivotal scene when Brian reveals he’s a cop was a whopping $29.99. We assume that includes batteries for the controller. Other items if interest include three wigs for $17.97, a set of four toy cars and a truck for $10.42, and $10.81 spent on tank tops. Dom and Michelle Rodriguez love their tank tops.

Honestly, this video is hilariously entertaining but only if you're familiar with the original The Fast and the Furious movie. The only question we have now is, when will we see the budget version of 2 Fast 2 Furious? Actually, skip the whole movie and just give us a budget version of the ejector seat scene. That’s all we need.