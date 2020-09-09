A few weeks ago Hennessey Performance staged a drag race between its mildly modded Chevrolet Corvette shop car and a stock Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Now, the SUV has the company's HPE1000 upgrade package with a claimed output of 1,012 horsepower (755 kilowatts) and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Newton-meters). It's time for a rematch.

In the earlier video, Hennessey mentions that the Corvette has the company's stainless steel exhaust. The new pipes allegedly increase the output at the wheels by 21 hp (16 kW) and 19 lb-ft (26 Nm). The piece also weighs about 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) less than the stock unit.

While the 'Vette has more power than stock, it can't match the output of the tuned Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Hennessey's upgrades include a 2.65-liter supercharger and pulley upgrade. There's also stainless steel long-tube headers and high-flow catalytic converters.

The Corvette holds its own in the race for a little bit. The high-powered Trackhawk is eventually able to pull ahead and leave the 'Vette in its dust.

Next, they hold a race from a roll. The differences between them are even more apparent. As soon as the Trackhawk's driver puts the throttle down, the SUV rockets away from the Corvette. The C8 has no chance at victory.

A new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee looks to arrive for the 2022 model year. It reportedly rides on the Giorgio platform that is currently underneath the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. There's no info yet about whether the Trackhawk trim would return. The vehicle might not use the Hellcat V8, though, because of changing evaporative emission requirements in the near future.