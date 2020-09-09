Pick a favorite and place your bets.

The Chevrolet Corvette C8, Porsche 911 Carrera S, and Toyota Supra are very different takes on what a performance car can be, including different countries of origin and engine layouts. A new video from Throttle House finds out which one of these vehicles is the champion when they meet for a drag race.

The Corvette arrives as the pre-race favorite. The 6.2-liter V8 pumps out 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) makes it the most powerful entry into this challenge.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S: First Drive

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S
34 Photos
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

The 911 Carrera S (specifically the rear-wheel-drive variant for this clip) has the most expensive of this bunch with a starting cost of $115,100. Its twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six pumps out 443 hp (330 kW) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm).

Finally, the Supra is both the least expensive and least powerful of the bunch. This one has the updated 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six for the 2021 model year that makes 382 hp (285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm).

More Races To Watch:

c8 corvette track porsche 911 audi r8 Corvette C8 Nearly As Fast As Audi R8 And Porsche 911 At Hockenheim
corvettte c8 toyota supra track battle Track Battle: 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Vs Toyota Supra

We have bad news for Toyota fans because the Supra doesn't perform well in these races. It simply can't keep up in a straight line with the Corvette or 911.

Between the Chevy and Porsche, things are very interesting. Earlier drag race videos show that the C8 is capable of impressive results in a drag race. With this in mind, the 911 looks incredible. With less power and fewer cylinders, the machine has no problem giving the 'Vette real competition.

They also race from a roll, and the results are basically the same. The Toyota is far in the back, and the real run is between the Porsche and Chevy.

Source: Throttle House via YouTube