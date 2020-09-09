The Chevrolet Corvette C8, Porsche 911 Carrera S, and Toyota Supra are very different takes on what a performance car can be, including different countries of origin and engine layouts. A new video from Throttle House finds out which one of these vehicles is the champion when they meet for a drag race.

The Corvette arrives as the pre-race favorite. The 6.2-liter V8 pumps out 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) makes it the most powerful entry into this challenge.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S: First Drive

34 Photos

The 911 Carrera S (specifically the rear-wheel-drive variant for this clip) has the most expensive of this bunch with a starting cost of $115,100. Its twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six pumps out 443 hp (330 kW) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm).

Finally, the Supra is both the least expensive and least powerful of the bunch. This one has the updated 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six for the 2021 model year that makes 382 hp (285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm).

We have bad news for Toyota fans because the Supra doesn't perform well in these races. It simply can't keep up in a straight line with the Corvette or 911.

Between the Chevy and Porsche, things are very interesting. Earlier drag race videos show that the C8 is capable of impressive results in a drag race. With this in mind, the 911 looks incredible. With less power and fewer cylinders, the machine has no problem giving the 'Vette real competition.

They also race from a roll, and the results are basically the same. The Toyota is far in the back, and the real run is between the Porsche and Chevy.