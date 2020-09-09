Hide press release Show press release

E-Class Family redesigned with new technology, more efficient engines and added luxury

Redesigned E-Class Family to start from $54,250

Atlanta. With over 14 million units delivered globally since 1946, the E-Class and its predecessor models are the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. With its recent redesign, the E-Class family continues to build upon this success with enhanced levels of comfort, luxury and safety. The refreshed E-Class lineup benefits from new and more efficient engines with 48-volt technology, the intuitive Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system and the latest available safety systems. Arriving in U.S. dealerships in late 2020, the 2021 E-Class Sedan will start from $54,250,* E-Class Coupe from $64,950,* E-Class Cabriolet from $71,950* and the E-Class All-Terrain is priced from $67,600.*

The model range introduces a refreshed, more dynamic and sportier exterior, redesigned headlamps and taillamps, radiator grille and bumper, and even more comfort and technology. Interior highlights include a progressive and modern 12.3-inch dual widescreen display and completely newly developed steering wheel with capacitive sensor technology and hands-off detection that eases the operation of semi-autonomous driving when equipped with the available driver assistance systems. The redesign also boasts new upholstery, trim, paint and wheel options.

The cabin experience for the driver and passengers has also been enhanced by the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system. MBUX takes user experience to the next level by incorporating a powerful computer, brilliant screens and graphics, a customizable display, learning-capable software, and Voice Control with natural language recognition. The available full- color Head-Up Display, Augmented Video for Navigation and MBUX Interior Assistant features further enhance this sophisticated system. Thanks to its innovative technology, MBUX supports the occupants by making various operations within the cabin simpler and more intuitive.

The refreshed E-Class offers the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driver assistance systems providing cooperative support, now featuring Exit Warning Assist, which offers enhanced

protection when getting out of the car, extended restart functionality in stop-and-go traffic, now capable of restarting the vehicle automatically up to one minute after coming to a stop, and End- of-Traffic-Jam Assist, which works in tandem with LiveTraffic to recognize and respond to traffic jams and slow-moving traffic even before the driver becomes aware of them.

The powertrain in the E 450 and E 450 4MATIC models has also been electrified with a 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG), EQ Boost, and a 48-volt onboard electrical system, resulting in improved performance and efficiency. Capable of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft, the electrical boost of up to 21 hp and as much as 184 lb-ft of torque reinforces the sporty character of the E 450 models, ensuring the driving enjoyment is even more pronounced.

With expressive proportions, clear and sensual design and long-distance comfort for four people, the new E-Class Coupe combines the beauty and classic virtues of a grand tourer with state-of- the-art technology. The redesigned E-Class Cabriolet provides additional luxury features with all- season open-top driving and comfort for four with standard sun-reflecting leather, AIRCAP® wind- deflector and AIRSCARF® neck-level heating. The new E-Class All-Terrain, available for the first time in the U.S. market, boasts a rugged exterior design inspired by its off-road aesthetic with its raised height, black body cladding, radiator grille and stylized skid plate that sports a mirror chrome finish.

The extensively updated Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Sedan and Wagon also feature a striking new design, improved aerodynamics and increased comfort. The restyled front section features a larger central air-cooling inlet, while also newly incorporating the distinctive AMG-specific radiator grille, with vertical slats and a larger central star. Newly redesigned, flatter, all-LED headlamps enhance the more dynamic exterior appearance. The iconic Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine remains, producing 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

The interior is thoroughly enhanced with the new Widescreen Cockpit, AMG Performance steering wheel and MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays. Thanks to a special air spring and damper set-up as well as the Adaptive Damping System, the newly revised three-chamber air suspension combines exemplary AMG driving dynamics with excellent road noise and enhanced overall comfort characteristics. All 2021 AMG E-Class models also now come standard with surround-view camera and AMG Drive Unit Steering Wheel Buttons (previously standard only on E 63 S).

The redesigned Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG E-Class models will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2020.