It’s finally “time to be audacious.” After a long wait, Maserati is getting ready to introduce an all-new car powered by an engine developed in-house. The MC20 will break cover later today to signal what the Modena-based sports car manufacturer hopes will be the resurgence of the legendary brand, backed by a promising product roadmap in the following years.

The mid-engined supercar has been obsessively spied and teased in the past few months in the lead up to today’s big debut. We’ve seen it from basically every possible angle, hiding its attractive Italian design underneath the camouflage that has also been applied onto the engine cover. Underneath it, we already know at the heart of the MC20 is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 dubbed "Nettuno" good for 630 horsepower and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati MC20 new spy photos

Aside from developing the supercar with a good ol’ combustion engine, Maserati is also engineering the MC20 to accommodate a fully electric powertrain. It’s likely due to arrive later in the life cycle, along with a convertible version already confirmed for a 2021 debut. As a matter of fact, every new model from now on, be it a facelift or a next-gen car, is going to offer a pure electric derivative.

While the MC20 won’t be as hardcore as the MC12 before it, Maserati has labeled the new model as being a “natural evolution.” There are additional models to come from the fabled marque, including the next-generation GranTurismo and GranCabrio confirmed for a 2021 release. Also next year, a small crossover slotting underneath the Levante will be launched, having made its spy photo debut at the end of August.

The “MMXX: Time to be Audacious” event will take place at the Modena track in Italy from 2:35 PM EDT / 6:35 PM GMT.