Pandem / Rocket Bunny is giving Mansory a run for its money when it comes developing wild-looking body kits, and this Corvette C8 aftermarket package is no exception. Following the release of a muscled-up Toyota GR Yaris, the controversial turner has turned its attention to the mid-engined sports car assembled in Bowling Green. How can we describe it? Well, let’s just say it’s a lot to take in…

The full body kit, which includes the rear wing, will set you back a cool $7,000 and will include those oversized front and rear fenders along with the beefier side skirts. Pandem has also designed an in-your-face splitter that could easily pass off as a snowplow. The Corvette C8 is pictured here with virtually no ground clearance while riding on a questionable set of custom wheels wrapped in ultra-wide sticky tires from Toyo.

Pandem’s package is certainly not for everyone, but then again, most of their kits are a love/hate affair. The squared-off wheel arches and the wraparound wing lend the ‘Vette a striking look fit for SEMA, but we won’t see it in Las Vegas this year as the show has been canceled.

Judging by these images and the video attached below, the wide body kit is only a rendering for the time being, but it’s certainly something you can buy considering Pandem is already taking orders in the United States. Without the wing in the back, the price goes down to $5,800, but we have a feeling most buyers will go all out and shell out the extra cash for the wing.

This isn’t the only widebody package developed by Pandem for a recent sports car as the tuner has not one, but two kits tailored to the Toyota Supra A90. The company’s website has a whole section dedicated to widebody kits, including everything from classics such as the first-gen BMW 8 Series (E31) and Mercedes 190E W201 to more recent vehicles such as the Porsche Cayman and Ford F-150 Raptor.