A new Infiniti QX60 has been a long time coming considering Nissan’s premium brand has been selling the three-row luxury SUV since 2012, back when it was still called the JX. It switched to the QX moniker for 2014 when Infiniti revamped its naming scheme before the model got a facelift for the 2016MY. It hasn’t been updated much since then, save for a more powerful engine launched with the 2017MY followed a couple of limited editions.

The QX60 Monograph we’re going to see on September 25 won’t be the full production model, though. Infiniti says it’ll be a “vision” of how it will “transform” the seven-seat SUV for its next iteration. The company is not using the term “concept” to describe its Audi Q7 competitor, so we’re tempted to believe it will be a near-production vehicle. That would make sense considering the adjacent teaser image appears to be showing fullsize side mirrors rather than the tiny ones concepts usually have.

The headlights also look production-intent and they even seem to have the washer system, thus further suggesting we’re dealing with a prototype rather than one of those flamboyant concept cars. Our colleagues at Motor Trend were able to take a peek at the next-gen QX60 back in November 2019 and they claimed it would get a “bolder and wider look” thanks to a new front grille similar to the QX80 Monograph concept.

Expect slimmer headlights and taillights along with a two-tone roof design, while the center console on the dashboard will be dominated by a large touchscreen measuring 10 or 12 inches. The use of a larger display will allow Infiniti to get rid of many conventional buttons by integrating their respective functions into the infotainment system.

Details regarding the mechanical bits are shrouded in mystery, but we’re hoping to discover some preliminary details later this month when the Infiniti QX60 Monograph “vision” is set to debut. The official premiere will be livestreamed from Yokohama, Japan.