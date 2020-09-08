Volkswagen will unveil a new compact crossover for American on October 13, 2020. It'll slot below the Tiguan in the brand's crossover lineup in the US. The first image and video tease how the vehicle looks from the front by showing off the headlights.

"We’re excited to share the first glimpse of the newest member of the Volkswagen family," said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. "Great things come in small packages, as Volkswagen has proven throughout the years with its iconic Beetle, Golf and Jetta. This next car will be no exception."

VW didn't offer any additional info about the crossover, but some earlier info hinted at what to expect. A slide from a presentation in 2019 indicated that Volkswagen intended to sell a sub-Tiguan crossover called the Tarek in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The examples for these countries would have manufacturing in Mexico. A plant in Argentina would build the vehicle for that market and Brazil.

The Tarek is reportedly closely related to the Tharu (above), which is currently available in China. However, the headlights for the existing vehicle don't look the same as what is visible in this teaser. It hints at styling tweaks for the North and South American versions.

In China, the Tharu is available with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine making 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) or a 2.0-liter with 184 hp (137 kW). Both use a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and the crossover is available in front- or all-wheel-drive layouts. Given the styling changes, it's possible that there could also be powertrain changes for the American variant.

The production of the Tarek will take the place of the recently retired Beetle at VW's Puebla factory in Mexico. Manufacturing will start in 2020, but customers likely won't be able to get the little crossover from dealers until 2021.