We've been spying on the refreshed Jaguar F-Pace for a while now in both standard and SVR forms. Today, we finally got a new batch of spy photos that reveal more details than the previous shots. These photos probably hint at a full debut coming later this year.

It’s perhaps safe to say this is going to be a very conservative facelift for Jag’s flagship SUV. The new shots seem to confirm the front end will get a new grille flanked by sharper headlights for a more aggressive overall appearance. The lower part of the bumper could be tweaked too but the makeover won’t be dramatic.

Gallery: Jaguar F-Pace facelift new spy potos

13 Photos

At the back, it’s going to be a similar story. We suspect the camouflage is hiding new taillights with 3D LED internal graphics plus a sharper bumper diffuser. This test prototype features a dual exhaust setup and judging by the pipes pointing towards the ground, it is probably diesel-powered. Previous spy photos have revealed the SVR range-topper will come equipped with a quad exhaust pipe system.

The interior of the car is still a mystery but at least we can see there’s a laptop or tablet of some sort attached to the dashboard in this trial car. It hints at a revised infotainment system and we won’t be surprised if the overall arrangement of the center console gets an update with a larger screen.

The information is scarce regarding the SUV’s engine range but we expect most of the powertrain options to carry over. However, they could be tweaked to adopt electrification in the same way JLR’s 3.0-liter Ingenium family got electric support.