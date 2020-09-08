The return of the Mach 1 is unquestionably the biggest news regarding the 2021 Ford Mustang lineup, but the model year switchover comes along with additional changes. An official document tucked away on Ford’s media site discovered by YouTuber Speed Phenom reveals everything that’s new for the Blue Oval’s entire 2021MY lineup, including the Shelby GT500.

Without further ado, customers will get to pick from three additional exterior colors: Grabber Yellow, Carbonized Gray, and Antimatter Blue. All three shades are also available for the Mustang GT and the base EcoBoost version of the beloved pony car. While an extension of the color palette is not exactly breaking news, the PDF document (available here) also reveals the 2021 Shelby GT500 is getting an optional Carbon Fiber Handling Package.

Not to be confused with the existing Carbon Fiber Track Pack and the Handling Pack, the new kit seems to be a mélange of the two. Here’s what Ford says it contains: 20-inch black carbon fiber wheels, adjustable strut top mounts, catch can, Gurney flap, and splitter wickers. You can’t order the 2020 Shelby GT500 with both of the aforementioned packages as one excludes the other, but it looks like the 2021 model will combine the two for a well-rounded piece of equipment.

The press release issued by Ford doesn’t talk about pricing, but we’re hoping it will bring the customer some savings over the current $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack and the $1,500 Handling Pack.

According to the same document, the aforementioned Mach 1 will be available in the following hues: Fighter Jet Gray, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Oxford White, Velocity Blue, Twister Orange, Race Red, and Grabber Yellow.

If you’re thinking the current ‘Stang is getting a bit long in the tooth, the next generation is supposedly coming out late 2022 and will have an eight-year lifecycle. As a refresher, the Mustang is Ford’s only surviving car in the United States where models such as the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Taurus have gone the way of the dodo. A Subaru Outback-rivaling lifted wagon is allegedly coming, but nothing is official at this point.