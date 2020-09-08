With just 6,440 sales during the first six months of the year, the BMW X1 is not doing particularly great in the United States. According to data by CarSalesBase, the numbers are not horrible but the Bavarian subcompact crossover is way behind its direct rivals, the Lexus UX (7,349), Mercedes-Benz GLA (7,797), Cadillac XT4 (9,140), Volvo XC40 (9,520), and Audi Q3 (9,967). All these figures point to the need for an all-new model to replace the current-gen X1.

BMW is already working on the successor of the model that's still on sale and earlier today we received a fresh batch of spy photos confirming that prototypes are now testing on public roads in Germany. The trial car is here still heavily camouflaged but at least a few interesting things can be said already.

Gallery: 2022 BMW X1 new spy photos

17 Photos

At least for now, the new X1 appears to be slightly larger than the outgoing model. It’ll be based on a modified version of BMW’s FWD platform and will also be available with an optional all-wheel-drive system. This particular example is most likely powered by a combustion engine even though the exhaust pipes are hidden deep behind the rear bumper. There’s no yellow sticker indicating that this is an electrified vehicle so we believe it has an ICE under the hood.

The Munich-based company has already officially confirmed an all-electric BMW X1 is in the cards for the next-gen model. It’ll join the conventional versions and the expected plug-in hybrid model at some point after the X1’s market launch.

Speaking of the release date, different sources say the new X1 will debut at some point towards the end of next year or in early 2022. Initially, it’ll be released with three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engines and we expect an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic gearbox to be the only available option.