Remember the guy who used a GoPro to capture a footage of what's happening inside a tire? Then you have probably seen him do the same trick but this time, he did burnouts until his tire exploded. Crazy (and weird) trick, huh? Well, we like weird and frankly, those videos show the versatility of modern action cams and proof that you won't run out of things to use them for.

And guess what, this guy who owns the Warped Perception channel on YouTube isn't running out of things to stick his action camera into. This time around, he inserts his GoPro into the intake manifold of an A80 Toyota Supra Turbo, hoping to see what happens inside that while he drives his car. Don't ask why.

We've embedded the video on top of this page and we'll leave it up to you to watch it and observe what happened.

So, what did you see? There's not much really but valves opening and closing, plus a bit of oil (or is it?) leakage happening inside his intake manifold. It's interesting to see what happens during full-throttle scenarios and during blips, with the pressure coming from the engine almost disconcerting the action camera.

At the end of the video, our favorite guy was satisfied with what he saw. We can't say the same for the GoPro, though, as it seems like it overheated from what happened. And oh, to those who are thinking of doing the same thing with their cars, you might want to think twice before doing so. As mentioned in the video, he formulated a special contraption in order to mount the action camera. You don't want the engine sucking your GoPro in the process, do you?

Then again, we suspect this isn't the last time we'll see Warped Perception sticking his GoPro somewhere else. And of course, we'll be on the lookout for that.