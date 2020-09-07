This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the masterful wood carving skills of Woodworking Art on YouTube. It is, however, the first time we’ve seen that talent directed to a smaller car. In this instance, we’re talking about real-world size as from the look of things, this Mustang isn’t built-to-scale with the F-150 Raptor and Toyota Land Cruiser we covered previously. But that makes no difference in the coolness of this classic 1967 Shelby GT500

As always, the project starts out with big, unfinished pieces of chunky wood that will ultimately serve as the various sections of the car. One might think it’s all carved from a single piece of wood, but that’s far from the truth. The left and right sides of the body are traced out and cut separately, as are the roof, hood, doors, trunk, interior, tires, and wheels. That’s why the classic ‘Stang has so many moving parts, which for this project even includes a steering wheel that turns.

All measure of tools are brought into play for the project. The primary cuts are done with a small bandsaw, but there’s plenty of cutting by hand as well. Getting the angles correct for the roof and hood involves a small hand saw, and there is considerable chiseling as well. That’s where the real skill comes in – anyone can cut wood with a bandsaw, but the precise use of a wood chisel is something that only comes with years of experience. The chisel is used for everything from basic shaping to adding incredible details such as tread patterns in the tires and detail work on the wheels. And the fantastic finished project speaks for itself.

We also love the “tinted” windows of this Mustang being separate stained sections of wood. For that matter, it wouldn’t be difficult to seal and paint these wood-carved projects for a more realistic look, but the beauty here isn’t simply recreating a scale-replica of a car. It’s capturing the Mustang’s timeless design in the grain of the wood – a process that took three weeks from start to finish according to the video description. Condensed into this eight-minute video, it’s a timelapse build we could watch over and over again.