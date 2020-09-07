When Porsche revealed the changes on the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman for the 2021 model year – particularly in the 718 Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder, and 718 Boxster/Cayman GTS 4.0 – the news came with an announcement that the much-awaited PDK for six-cylinder models is also arriving. The release, however, contained more of how much you'll spend in buying them rather than the numbers to back up the comparative claim.

Now it's time to indulge in how different the PDK-equipped models are when compared to their stick-shift counterparts.

According to Porsche, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder models with optional seven-speed, dual-clutch accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds, which is quite quicker than the 4.2 seconds of their manual counterparts. Meanwhile, the PDK-equipped 718 Boxster/Cayman GTS 4.0 models accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds – again, quicker than the 4.3 seconds of the manual.

All mentioned models here get more torque when equipped with PDK, specifically 8 pound-feet more than the standard 309 pound-feet (419 Newton-meters) of the stick-shift, naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six mill. They all get shorter seventh gear ratio, as well (0.71 compared to 0.62), when compared to other PDK-equipped 718s.

Apart from more torque, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder get more traction when equipped with PDK. This is due to the limited-slip differential operating with higher locking values than with manual transmission: 30 percent in traction and 37 percent in overrun (compared to 22 percent and 27 percent with the manual, respectively).

Porsche also added that the 718 Boxster/Cayman GTS 4.0 comes standard with Sport Chrono Package, with an additional Sport Response button added to the steering wheel of those who'll go for the PDK. Of course, the Auto Blip button found on the manual 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder will be replaced with a PDK Sport button.

It isn't all numbers and performance upgrades for the 2021 Porsche 718 models. According to the release, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder models can be had in Python Green, while the 718 Spyder can be ordered with Aurum color wheels and summer tires instead of the standard Ultra-High-Performance tires.

As a bonus, the PDK gear selector of the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder models will come in 911 GT3 design.