Long overdue, but it’s finally here. Well, almost. Come September 16, the wraps are going to come off the new Z car. To ease the wait, Nissan has dropped yet another teaser video that adds more pieces to the sports car puzzle. Further confirming the exterior design will take after Z models of the past, the clip shows round headlights akin to the Nissan Fairlady Z / Datsun 240Z and taillights inspired by those of the 300ZX (Z32).

We’re also getting more and more familiar with the updated Z logo adorning the rear pillar as another nod to Z cars from yesteryear. Nissan is also providing a peek inside the cabin where we’re tempted to believe the car had a gear lever for a manual transmission. Otherwise, what would be the point of focusing on that area? Yellow stitching is noticeable on the center console, but the do-it-yourself gearbox remains the main attraction in this brief video.

Gallery: Nissan Z Proto teasers

8 Photos

While details regarding technical specs remain shrouded in mystery, Nissan does say the new Z car combines a “retro theme with modern technology” and that it “won’t disappoint.” Chances are the official reveal will technically involve a prototype given the use of “Proto” in the name, but it should be close to the real deal. The company took a similar approach in 2005 with the GT-R Proto, which looked almost the same as the production-ready R35 that arrived a couple of years later.

The fact it will be a prototype rather than an actual production model could mean Nissan is still putting the finishing touches on the 370Z successor. Connecting the dots, it might not hit the market until sometime next year, possibly as a 2022MY in the United States.