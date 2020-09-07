After revealing the entry-level GR Yaris for Japan in June this year, Toyota is taking a look at the exact opposite side of the spectrum. The company has just released a number of performance and appearance upgrades for the hot hatch developed in cooperation with the Gazoo racing division.

Starting with the visual enhancements, the GR Yaris gets a massive front bumper diffuser which reduces the ground clearance by approximately 12 millimeters. Matching gloss black side skirts visually continue the lowered stance to an aggressive end at the back where there’s a new diffuser with four integrated exhaust pipes.

Gallery: Toyota GR Yaris upgrades by Gazoo

15 Photos

There’s also a range of additional visual upgrades like carbon fiber number plate frame, body strips, tire valve caps, and others. They are complemented by a number of interior touches, including special floor mats, a luggage compartment mat, and carbon-like interior trim panels on the dashboard and door panels.

The only available component that improves the performance of the hot hatch is the front strut tower bar which also gives an appearance boost of the engine compartment with its red edges, visually communicating with the red engine cover. Last but not least, there’s a Gazoo data recording device that attaches to the GR Yaris’ USB hub and provides performance data readable with a special computer application.

No power upgrades are available but the vehicle already has 257 horsepower (192 kilowatts) in its European application and even up to 268 hp (200 kW) in Japan. Power reaches all four wheels and drives a 2,822-pound (1280-kilogram), three-door hatch with a manual gearbox.

The GR Yaris is sold in Europe and Japan and is currently not available in the United States.