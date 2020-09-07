The full reveal is scheduled for September 29.
Following a preview last week, Dacia has published the first official images of the third-generation Sandero. We’ll have to wait until the end of the month for full details and a complete gallery, so these images will have to suffice for now. Shown alongside the regular supermini is the Sandero Stepway, a crossover take on the subcompact hatchback to capitalize on the SUV boom that shows no signs of slowing down.
With a far more modern design and a switch to the latest Renault Clio platform, the Sandero is literally an all-new car. Dacia is being coy on details for the time being, but it does mention the car has a wider track now and a lower roofline. Finally, the door handles are no longer hinged at the top and there’s a new Y-shaped light signature debuting on the Romanian brand.
There’s also a new Logan coming as the more practical sedan alternative with a significantly bigger cargo capacity. The Romanian brand only mentions it’s slightly longer than its predecessor, which should translate to an even roomier cabin. The Logan will also have a smaller greenhouse to make the side profile a bit more attractive, says Dacia.
While we’ll have to wait until September 29 for the full debut, you can tell the dashboard has gone through major changes. We’re making this assumption based on the tablet-styled touchscreen that seems to be sticking out from the center console. We have seen this setup on prototypes as well as on the mechanically related Clio, so no surprises here.
What else can we make out after looking at these three images? The radar mounted in the lower grille, along with the front parking sensors, and side turn signals on the fenders rather than in the mirrors like on most cars today. We’re also disappointed to see rear drum brakes on a car coming out in 2020, but some of the lower-spec Clios have them, so it is what it is.
For a low-cost car, the Logan seems to have surprisingly fancy headrests in the front and that black dot on the driver’s door might be a button for the keyless access. Sensors mounted at the top of the windshield further confirm Dacia is coming out with more technologically advanced cars, although we had hoped for an integrated radio antenna. The latter has been moved to the back to follow the same setup used by the Duster SUV.
You’re going to see these cars in some markets carrying the Renault logo, but they’ll be virtually identical to the Dacia-badged models. The Sandero and Sandero Stepway will be the global players as the Logan is not available in all markets where Dacia is present.
P.S. The eyesore that was the trunk lid / tailgate lock is gone!
ALL-NEW SANDERO, SANDERO STEPWAY AND LOGAN: ESSENTIAL & MODERN, THREE TIMES BETTER!
Dacia redefines the "essential car" at the heart of today's consumer concerns.
A completely renewed and modernized 3rd generation.
See you on September 29, 2020 to discover the new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan in detail.
Dacia unveils the All-new Sandero, All-new Sandero Stepway and All-new Logan[1], 3rd generation models with completely new, reinvented designs. These models are renewed incarnations of the spirit of their elders. For an unbeatable price and compact exterior dimensions, they offer more modernity, equipment and versatility without renouncing the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability.
Today, more than ever, the Dacia proposal resonates perfectly with the expectations of more and more concerned consumers. In their daily lives, in their consumption, each action now takes on a new meaning and a new temporality: the "isolated act" has given way to a long-term "approach". The automobile in particular is at the heart of this movement, a purchase that is part of the long term, the embodiment of a thoughtful and symbolic choice. Why ask for more and more, when our customers just want to consume better and at the best price?
From a single model to a complete and diversified range, Dacia has been transforming the automobile for 15 years. Sandero has become the emblematic model and a best-seller, and since 2017 it has been the best-selling car in Europe for individual customers.
In 15 years, the Dacia brand has established itself - in the automotive sector - as the spearhead of a movement. A brand of choice that generates a sense of belonging. A brand whose proposition today takes on a new dimension with 3 new models that have been modernized but still focused on what matters to our customers.
Contemporary and dynamic design
With its shoulders and marked wheel arches, the All-new Sandero exudes a strong personality and an impression of sturdiness. However, the overall line is more fluid, thanks to a more sloping windshield, a lower roofline, a flowing roofline and a radio antenna placed at the end of the roof. Despite unchanged ground clearance, the All-new Sandero feels lower and more grounded, thanks in part to wider tracks and flush-mounted wheels.
With its raised ground clearance, the All-new Sandero Stepway is the versatile crossover in the Dacia range. On the exterior, its assertive design evokes escape and adventure. The All-new Sandero Stepway's image and crossover DNA are reinforced by an increased differentiation from the All-new Sandero. Immediately recognizable at the front by a specific, ribbed and more domed hood, the chrome Stepway logo under the grille and curved fenders above the fog lights.
Completely redesigned, the silhouette of the All-new Logan is more fluid and dynamic, slightly elongated. The flowing roofline, the radio antenna placed at the end of the roof and a slight reduction in side glass surfaces help to boost the overall line. The Y-shaped light signature, flush-fitting wheels and the more qualitative design of certain elements such as the door handles are identical attributes to those of the All-new Sandero.
A new light signature
The front and rear optics inaugurate Dacia's new Y-shaped light signature. Thanks to this lighting, this third generation has a strong identity. A horizontal line joins the two headlamps at the front and rear and extends into their respective lighting lines, helping to visually broaden the models.
A new generation of icons with the undiminished promise of being ever smarter, ever more accessible and ever more Dacia.
See you on September 29, 2020 to learn all about All-new Sandero, All-new Sandero Stepway and All-new Logan.