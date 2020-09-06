Probably one of the biggest news from last week is the arrival of the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Though the car showcased was technically a concept, expect minute changes in the production version.

While the whole point of the Grand Wagoneer Concept is to show us what Jeep can do in terms of bigger SUVs – and a returning nameplate at that – there is more to it than just that. Jeep has a lot of plans laid out for the Wagoneer nameplate all along.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept

53 Photos

As mentioned by Jeep in its release for the Grand Wagoneer, and as supported by Motor Trend's report, the American automaker has a lot of things planned for the returning nameplate. These plans include two names in the body-on-frame SUV family – the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer.

The Wagoneer will be the standard version of the Jeep SUV, pegged to go against the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, and GMC Yukon. The Grand Wagoneer is the more luxurious version (and will be closer to the concept), which will go against the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. Both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are expected to arrive in the summer of 2021.

Moreover, there will be long-wheelbase versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The Wagoneer long wheelbase will rival the Chevrolet Suburban, Ford Expedition Max, and GMC Yukon XL, while the more premium Grand Wagoneer long wheelbase will battle Escalade ESV and Navigator L. And, with a price tag that could reach a hundred grand, the range-topping Grand Wagoneer long wheelbase also has the Land Rover Range Rover in its sights.

There are more things to expect from Jeep and its new Wagoneer family, including a host of powertrains and electrified versions. All will be revealed in time and you can count on us to put an ear to the ground to give you the latest updates.