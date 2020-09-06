Do you see that ridiculously fast wagon taking on the Nürburgring? Well, that’s the future of performance wagons everywhere, welcome to the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. This impressive machine silently takes on the Nürburgring during what appears to be the final phases of testing as most of the car is exposed and barely any camo exists. The Taycan Cross Turismo is the first of many future iterations of the Porsche Taycan EV and it’s already a personal favorite.



Imagine a car that’s not only practical but also quick enough to shame a supercar and quiet enough to sneak past a sleeping pride of lions that’s the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. It’s no secret that there is a passionate subset of wagon enthusiasts who flocked to automotive media and this writer is one of the faithful which is why there are so many positive things to say. Sure, Porsche builds excellent SUVs, but no matter what you do, an SUV has a higher center of gravity and is therefore compromised. A wagon, on the other hand, has a much lower center for gravity and has better handling characteristics that are only augmented by the Taycan’s floor which is comprised of a dense battery pack.

Will the Taycan Cross Turismo break sales records and usher in a new era of electrified luxury wagon appreciation? Only time will tell but probably not. Porsche is building this car because it’s a very easy transition from the normal Taycan and builds something that excites the media and therefore keeps the buzz around the Taycan strong. Porsche has proved this formula works with the Panamera sports sedan and Sport Tourismo wagon.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is almost production-ready and based on the spy video will prove to be an impressive machine. In a world that is losing wagons at an alarming rate, it's great to see a new addition on the horizon.