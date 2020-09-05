Another day, another carwow drag race. You got to hand it to Mat Watson and his team; they've been pushing out some great drag race videos since, well, as long as we can remember. Sure, they've done some odd matchups and supercars galore, but its drag races like this most recent one that excites us the most. The latest matchup sees three cars battle it out for coupe domination, and these nameplates are no stranger to a good fight. It's a close one as these cars are pretty evenly matched in performance and pricing (UK pricing, at least).

Gallery: Giulia Quadrifoglio Drag Races M4 And RS5

8 Photos

Representing Italy is the gorgeous Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, packing the most punch from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 at 510 horsepower (380 kW) and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque. It also seems to be the most analog of the bunch, offering up just a standard eight-speed torque converter gearbox that drives the rear wheels only and no launch control. It's the lightest and comes in at 3,351 pounds, but also the most expensive, priced at £66,000 (about $87,700).

Germany is represented by two mainstays in this segment; the Audi RS5 and the BMW M4. Let's start alphabetically with the Audi packing a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 rated at 450 horsepower (336 kW) and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque, making it almost identical to the Alfa in numbers. It happens to be the heaviest at 3,747 pounds, but it does have all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed ZF transmission. Pricing sits slightly below the Italian at £65,000 (about $86,380).

The BMW M4 comes in the cheapest, starting at £62,000 (about $82,400), but it's the lightest at 3,637 pounds. Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder making 431 horses (321 kW) and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque mated to a quick six-speed DCT. Rear-wheel drive only, of course, and launch control, too.

This drag race seems like a pretty close one, but we're not going to spoil anything here. Just watch the video and find out.