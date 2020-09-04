Hide press release Show press release

Chrysler Opens Orders for New, Redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, Announces Minivan Lineup Pricing



2021 Chrysler Pacifica Lineup Starts at a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $35,045 (excluding destination); All-wheel Drive starts at $38,040 MSRP

Families can now place orders for the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, which delivers the most standard safety features in the industry, up to 80 MPGe with the first hybrid powertrain in the segment, available all-wheel drive (AWD), athletic new exterior and interior design and new five-times-faster Uconnect 5 system

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring starts at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $35,045 (all prices exclude destination)

The only minivan to offer AWD and Stow ‘n Go seating, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica with AWD starts at a U.S. MSRP of $38,040

2021 Pacifica Hybrid starts at a U.S. MSRP of $39,995, while Hybrid Touring, Touring L and Limited models retain 2020 model-year pricing

New top-of-the-line 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle Hybrid model delivers a premium minivan with a starting U.S. MSRP of $50,845 (before taking advantage of available $7,500 federal tax credit)

2021 Pacifica packs more value than ever with more standard content than ever, including Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), 14 new-as-standard safety features, new Uconnect 5 system with largest standard 10.1-inch radio touchscreen in its class, standard refreshed exterior and much more

The Pacifica is the most awarded minivan over the last four years with more than 135 honors and industry accolades

2021 Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Voyager will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, with vehicles scheduled to start arriving in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2020

September 4, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ordering is now open for the redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, giving families the chance to bring home the most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system in its class, up to 80 MPGe with the first hybrid powertrain in the segment, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, a refreshed exterior and interior and upgraded technology, such as the new Uconnect 5 system, at a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $35,045, with AWD available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $38,040 (all prices exclude destination).

“For more than 35 years, Chrysler has led innovation, and the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica AWD, with more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, are designed to build on that position,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Add in all-wheel-drive capability paired with Stow ‘n Go seating, the only plug-in hybrid minivan and the new premium Pinnacle model, and the new 2021 Pacifica is America’s most capable and most technologically advanced minivan.”

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Voyager will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Vehicles are scheduled to start arriving in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2021 Chrysler minivan lineup offers more flexibility for families

Pacifica is the only minivan to offer class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, paired with the most advanced AWD system in its class. The Pacifica’s AWD system engages seamlessly without need of driver activation and with the capability of transferring 100 percent of the available engine torque to the rear wheels. The AWD system – the first available in a Chrysler minivan since 2004 – delivers enhanced traction in a wide range of driving and road conditions, from dry pavement to snow-covered roads to non-paved surfaces. AWD is available at a starting package U.S. MSRP of $2,995 on Touring and Touring L (with an included 18-inch wheel upgrade for both). Customers have the option of either the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 paired with AWD or the hybrid powertrain on both the Limited and Pinnacle models.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, still America’s only plug-in hybrid minivan, is offered on all four Pacifica trim levels and maintains the same starting U.S. MSRP as the 2020 model year for Touring, Touring L and Limited Hybrid models. The Pacifica Hybrid continues to be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any state and local credits. The minivan segment’s first-ever hybrid vehicle delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

2021 Chrysler minivan lineup: The people-mover brand evolves

Chrysler brand remains committed to the minivan segment that it invented more than 35 years ago with a full 2021 lineup that provides families a range of options, from an entry-level minivan to a premium people-mover. The redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica four-model lineup — Touring, Touring L, Limited and the new top-of-line Pinnacle — delivers a menu of choices to fit any family, while Chrysler Voyager is the budget-friendly family option.

The new-for-2021 Pacifica packs more value than ever in its price tag, with more standard features than ever. The 2021 Pacifica offers more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, including:New LED lights

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind-spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Path detection

ParkSense rear park assist

Adaptive Cruise Control with Full Stop

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

All told, the 2021 Pacifica lineup delivers 116 standard and available safety and security features.

The 2021 Pacifica’s standard new exterior design expression is much more deeply sculpted, athletic and modern in character, with utility-vehicle-inspired design cues. A new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model sets a new standard in the segment with a sophisticated, luxurious interior that incorporates a new integrated Ultra console — the most functional center console in its class — and elite appointments, such as quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats with new matching lumbar comfort pillows.



The all-new Uconnect 5 system, standard across the 2021 Pacifica lineup, includes a largest-in-class 10.1-inch standard touchscreen, which is nearly 20 percent larger than the screen it replaces. The system is five times faster than Uconnect 4 and includes Amazon Alexa capabilities.



The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica also gives parents a bird’s-eye view of their most precious cargo, thanks to the available new FamCAM interior camera, which delivers a best-in-class, high-definition image and allows the driver a view of rear-facing child seat occupants in the second row and even allows them to zoom in on passengers. Another first for the segment, new USB Type C ports allow devices to charge up to four times faster than standard USB outlets.

2021 MODEL/PACKAGE

U.S. MSRP

Voyager L

$27,235

Voyager LX

$30,045

Voyager LXi (fleet only)

$33,245

Pacifica Touring

$35,045

Pacifica Touring AWD

$38,040

Pacifica Touring L

$38,145

Pacifica Touring Hybrid

$39,995

Pacifica Touring L AWD

$41,140

Pacifica Touring L Hybrid

$42,295

Pacifica Limited Hybrid

$45,845

Pacifica Limited AWD

$48,390

Pacifica Pinnacle Hybrid

$50,845

Pacifica Pinnacle AWD

$53,390

*All prices exclude $1,495 destination charge.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

Pacifica Touring is loaded with standard features at a starting U.S. MSRP of $35,045 with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar engine that produces 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. The hybrid powertrain option, starting at a U.S. MSRP of $39,995, features the FCA-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine.

Pacifica Touring, as with the entire Pacifica lineup, includes 14 new-as-standard safety features, such as Pedestrian AEB, Forward Collison Warning, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, automatic high beams, LED headlamps, LED fog lamps and more.

Additional standard content includes the new Uconnect 5 system, which features the largest standard radio touchscreen in its class with a 10.1-inch high-definition touchscreen, a 7-inch driver information display and Type C USB ports, which allow devices to be charged up to four times faster than standard USB outlets. A new soft-touch instrument panel with accent stitching is standard, as well as second-row sunshades.

Interior standard features include class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, seven-passenger seating (with eight-passenger seating available), eight-way power front seats, power sliding doors and liftgate, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands-free Bluetooth-integrated phone voice command and three-zone automatic temperature controls. Pacifica Touring features a carryover of the 2020 model’s interior console.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

Pacifica Touring L builds on the many standard features of the Touring model, starting at a U.S. MSRP of $38,145 for the Pentastar V-6 gas-powered model. When equipped with the hybrid powertrain option, the starting U.S. MSRP is $42,295.

The Touring L is upgraded with McKinley perforated leather trim seats and convenience features, including a memory driver seat, heated front row seats, heated steering wheel, grocery bag hooks on third-row seat backs and third-row sunshades.

A second-row USB charge port helps keep passengers in the rear connected, and the Super console from the 2020 Pacifica Limited waterfalls to the 2021 Touring L.

Exterior standard features include a chrome roof rack and chrome body-side moldings.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

Customers now have the option of either the hybrid powertrain or the 3.6-liter Pentastar engine paired with AWD on the 2021 Pacifica Limited. The Pacifica Limited Hybrid is available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $45,845; the Pacifica Limited AWD is available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $48,390.

The Pacifica Limited incorporates a new-for-2021 Premium console that flows seamlessly into the instrument panel, with soft-sided console panels trimmed in an attractive accent stitch. The Limited Premium console provides dual-level storage with a large pass-through storage area and delivers 7.60 liters of covered console storage, a significant improvement from the 2020 Limited model. The Premium console also includes a tamboured door for center storage that is a half-inch wider and significantly longer than the 2020 model. The Limited interior is also dressed up with Brushed Hydro bezels on the instrument panel.

The Limited goes beyond the Touring L with additional standard content, including the enhanced Uconnect 5 NAV system with new TomTom navigation, wireless device charging, a 13-speaker Alpine audio system, Nappa leather-trimmed seats, ventilated seats, tri-pane sunroof, new 18-inch polished wheels, hands-free sliding doors and liftgate, power-fold mirrors that auto-fold in park, memory mirrors and memory audio.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

For families seeking a luxurious “living room on wheels” with premium materials and class-exclusive features, the new top-of-the-line 2021 Pacifica Pinnacle Hybrid starts at a U.S. MSRP of $50,845; the Pinnacle with the V-6 engine paired with AWD starts at a U.S. MSRP of $53,390.

The Pinnacle is packed with premium appointments, such as Caramel Nappa leather seats with quilted seat bolsters and perforated seat inserts on all three rows, including the second-row captain’s chairs. Unique, new, second-row comfort lumbar pillows feature an embossed Chrysler logo and match the quilted Nappa Caramel seats with suede pillow backs.



A new, integrated Ultra console exclusive to the Pinnacle is the most functional front center console in its class and is designed to seamlessly flow into the instrument panel, a departure from the 2020 model year. Soft console side panels are trimmed with Caramel accent stitch, and the larger console area allows for the armrest to move from seats to the console.



The Pinnacle’s Ultra console provides dual-level storage, with a deep pass-through area underneath that accommodates a large purse or even a laptop. The rear pull-out drawer travels 2.5 inches longer than that in the 2020 Pacifica for easier access by second-row passengers.



The console delivers 13.65 liters of overall console storage, a one-third increase. Total storage area of the new 2021 Pacifica Pinnacle is 227.6 liters — enough to haul 60 gallons of milk.



Additional interior touches unique to the Pinnacle model include new Mid-century Timber Hydro bezels on the instrument panel, which deliver a “pop” of wood styling, a black suede headliner and a Piano Black finish on the center stack bezel, PRNDL bezel and push-push console storage door. Satin Chrome plating on the seat controls and sliding-door handles, high-end berber-construction floor mats and Satin Chrome door sill guards complete the interior. The exterior stands out with new Platinum Chrome 20-inch wheels and Platinum Chrome grille surround, moldings and exterior badging, including a new Pinnacle side model badge.



The Pinnacle builds on all standard content in the Pacifica lineup with its own collection of elite standard features. The Pinnacle adds to the 2021 Pacifica’s most standard safety features in the industry with the Safety Sphere Package, which includes 360-degree Surround View Camera, ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist and Front Park Assist.

A new FamCAM interior camera, which provides front-seat passengers a view of rear-facing child seat occupants in the second row, even allows them to zoom in on passengers and comes standard on the Pinnacle, as does Uconnect Theater with Blu-ray player. For audiophiles, a new Harman Kardon Premium Audio Group adds a 10-inch rear quarter trim subwoofer with 19-speaker system as standard on the Pinnacle (with a 20-speaker system for Pinnacle Hybrid).

2021 Chrysler Voyager

Chrysler Voyager rounds out the brand’s minivan lineup as a budget-friendly, entry-level family and fleet vehicle at a starting U.S. MSRP of $27,235. Voyager retains the overall look and feel of the original Pacifica, giving it an identity separate from its new-for-2021 sibling.

Standard features include seven-passenger seating with third-row Stow ‘n Go and a 7-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio with integrated voice command with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. New features added to the 2021 Chrysler Voyager’s optional SafetyTec Group include Pedestrian AEB and Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus.

