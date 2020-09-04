Lingenfelter and Chevrolet have an extensive history together, and it isn’t stopping anytime soon. Ken Lingenfelter tweeted photos of a 2020 Corvette C8 Stingray dressed-up in the tuner’s revered Continental Tire livery, hinting that the company is developing aftermarket parts. Details about the car, the company’s show rig it’ll take on tour whenever such events are possible, are scarce.

We know Lingenfelter often reserves the Continental livery for its highest-performing offerings, so we’re curious what upgrades the company has made to the powertrain. From the factory, the Corvette Stingray arrives with GM’s 6.2-liter LT2 V8 producing 490 horsepower 364 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque. Whatever modifications Lingenfelter made should result in a substantial increase in power, if the tuner could crack GM’s challenging cybersecurity features protecting the ECU.

There’ve been reports that GM’s more stringent security features will make it difficult for tuners to modify the Corvette’s code. Inject something the computer doesn’t recognize, and it puts the car into a recovery mode. You’ll need the car’s original code to rectify the problem.

At the end of last year, GM said it didn’t want to leave its performance customers out to dry, though the company was adamant that security, especially for a modern-day vehicle, was important, too. The Corvette uses GM’s new electrical architecture that’s designed for autonomous and electric vehicles. However, it said it was exploring “next steps in the calibration space.”

With summer coming to a close, outdoor car events are likely living on borrowed time, so we’re not sure when Lingenfelter will begin showing off its Corvette show rig. If it’s like the tuner's other creations, we expect there’ll be several upgrades eventually made available for the Corvette from Lingenfelter. No code is uncrackable, and tuners did find ways to bypass the security features of the C7, but the C8’s system is much more complicated. We’ll have to see how Lingenfelter modified its car.