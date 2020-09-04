The Maserati MC20 has an imminent debut on September 9, and the automaker continues to release teasers for it. The latest glimpses include a peek at the sports car in Venice and a short video highlighting sections of the vehicle.

Despite the MC20 not yet debuting, we know that it packs Maserati's new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that the company calls Nettuno. The mid-mounted powerplant pumps out 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque. It can rev to 8,000 rpm and uses dual spark plugs for each cylinder. The powerplant also supports hybridization, and an electrified variant of the MC20 is on the way eventually.

While these tuners don't show much, recent spy shots provide a much better idea of what to expect. The low-slung shape is vaguely reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo 4C but more aggressive. In front, there are big inlets in the fascia and vents in the hood. The other side features chunkier shapes in comparison to the smooth nose. The exhausts poke out of holes in the rear bumper. Maserati isn't yet providing a clear view inside of the MC20.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati MC20 new spy photos

30 Photos

In its marketing, Maserati positions the MC20 as the spiritual successor to the MC12 supercar. The new model won't be anywhere near as rare, though. It won't have links to the Ferrari Enzo, either.

Following the debut of the standard MC20, other variants are in the product plan. For example, a convertible variant should premiere about a year after the coupe.

Maserati originally intended to debut the MC20 in May. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the company to push back the unveiling until the date in September.