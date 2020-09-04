German tuners Delta4x4 and Seikel introduce a range of aftermarket parts to make the Volkswagen Transporter T6 ore refreshed T6.1 a better van for off-road adventures. On the California RV, the pieces could even allow for a camping trip into the wilderness.

The heart of the upgrades is a body lift kit that boosts the van by 1.18 inches (30 millimeters).To achieve this, Delta4x4 and Seikel have raise the suspension with tuned Bilstein shocks. There are also 18-inch beadlock wheels with a classic phone dial design.

In case the driver crashes into something, there's a massive skid plate that protects the engine and gearbox. There is also underbody protection available to gaurd the differential and fuel tank.

For gaurding the exterior, there's a brush bar that runs from underneath the body to the front bumper. As an option, buyers can add a pair of LED lamps.

As a final touch that doesn't affect the van's off-road ability, the companies are offering an aftermarket exhaust.

VW unveiled the mildly refreshed T6.1 in 2019, and the updated version of the California camper debuted a few months later. The tweaks included small touched like LED headlights, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and 9.2-inch infotainment display. For the TV, there was a new control panel for things like the interior lighting and pop-up roof. An improved suite of safety tech included Lane Assist, Park Assist, Trailer Assist, and Cross Wind Assist.

A new generation of the Transporter is currently under development. Spy shots show that the van has some big design changes by adopting an additional pillar to create a tiny window between the windshield and front door. The vehicle rides on a version of VW's MQB architecture. The powertrain includes gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options.