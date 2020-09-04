Big skid plates protect vital components if you hit something.
German tuners Delta4x4 and Seikel introduce a range of aftermarket parts to make the Volkswagen Transporter T6 ore refreshed T6.1 a better van for off-road adventures. On the California RV, the pieces could even allow for a camping trip into the wilderness.
The heart of the upgrades is a body lift kit that boosts the van by 1.18 inches (30 millimeters).To achieve this, Delta4x4 and Seikel have raise the suspension with tuned Bilstein shocks. There are also 18-inch beadlock wheels with a classic phone dial design.
In case the driver crashes into something, there's a massive skid plate that protects the engine and gearbox. There is also underbody protection available to gaurd the differential and fuel tank.
For gaurding the exterior, there's a brush bar that runs from underneath the body to the front bumper. As an option, buyers can add a pair of LED lamps.
As a final touch that doesn't affect the van's off-road ability, the companies are offering an aftermarket exhaust.
VW unveiled the mildly refreshed T6.1 in 2019, and the updated version of the California camper debuted a few months later. The tweaks included small touched like LED headlights, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and 9.2-inch infotainment display. For the TV, there was a new control panel for things like the interior lighting and pop-up roof. An improved suite of safety tech included Lane Assist, Park Assist, Trailer Assist, and Cross Wind Assist.
A new generation of the Transporter is currently under development. Spy shots show that the van has some big design changes by adopting an additional pillar to create a tiny window between the windshield and front door. The vehicle rides on a version of VW's MQB architecture. The powertrain includes gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options.
Press Release
The VW bus - a free spirit
München/Unterumbach, September 2020
VW T6 and T6.1 from delta4x4 in cooperation with VW specialist Seikel: Extreme camper for the off road adventure
Generations of VW camper vans have traversed deserts and climbed mountains circumnavigating the globe with their intrepid owners. The VW bus is recognized the world over for epitomizing freedom, independence and adventure - even where others fear to go.
The contemporary VW T6 and T6.1 as one would expect offers the very best in comfort and convenience, especially evident in the California edition.
We present the Seikel body lift kit with the tuned Bilstein shock absorbers for the front and the rear axle (from 1,900€) this raises the van 30 mm. The full 6 cm ground clearance is achieved by delta4x4 AllTerrain tires 255/55R18 and the robust, rally-tested Classic B alloy wheels (set from 3,400€). A couple of special highlights are: the flange-ring which protects the rim from damage and the Seikel under-ride protection for the engine and gearbox (580€) the differential (499€) and the fuel tank (1042€). The European approved front bar (580€) and the cleverly designed, well integrated, high tensity LED wide beamed lights from the Japanese rally specialist PIAA (430€) enhance the striking appearance of the VW bus as does the sports exhaust system (900€), which gives this ultimate camper a strong sonorous sound and facilitates the flow of exhaust gas.
And to finish, the best news; this high end off road conversion is also possible for the T6 and the T6.1 without the California equipment and without four-wheel drive.