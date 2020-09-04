We’re quickly approaching BMW’s reveal of the M3, so we’re not surprised to see it back at Nurburgring for some last-minute testing. The German automaker will reveal the sports sedan, and the M4, on September 23. The M3 won’t reach the US until early 2021, which gives BMW plenty of time to fine-tune the new model before production begins.

The latest video shows the M3 still covered in plenty of camouflage, which is odd considering the approaching reveal. However, even with the coverings, the shape of the sheet metal underneath is a poorly kept secret. The massive kidney grille is impossible to miss, and we can see the fascias will receive an aggressive, tough functional, makeover. The lowered ride height, sporty rear diffuser, and twin dual-exhaust outlets are also noticeable. It looks like a sportier 3 Series sedan, as it always has.

Gallery: BMW M3 Spy Shots

12 Photos

While BMW is keeping the M3’s look under wraps, not everything about it is a secret. We know that when it arrives, it’ll sport BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It’ll produce 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts) with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox. The higher-performance M3 Competition will use the same engine, but it’ll make 503 hp (375 kW). However, you will only be able to pair it with the automatic.

Inside, there should be upgraded seats, unique trim, M contrast stitching, and plenty of BMW M branding. While BMW is set to reveal the sedan later this month, neither it nor the M4 will likely arrive in the US until early 2021. We expect the rear-wheel-drive versions of both to arrive first before the all-wheel-drive versions come later. There’s also an M3 Touring wagon in development, though it’s at least two years away from being production-ready, and it’s not coming to the US, petition or not.