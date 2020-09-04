What kind of car were you driving at age 16? Were you even driving a car? Here’s another question – if you were behind the wheel, did you have the skills to even get close to setting a Guinness World Record? Mind you, we aren’t talking about a record for the most fender benders in a 24-hour period.

The skilled girl behind the wheel of this Porsche didn’t have any fender benders in the above video. In fact, she didn’t even hit a cone. This is 16-year-old Chloe Chambers, and despite her young age she already has seven years of racing experience. Now, she also has a Guinness World Record for running the fastest vehicle slalom course in the world.

What exactly does it take to get the record? She bobbed and weaved through 51 cones that were set 50-feet apart, completing the slalom in just 47.45 seconds. It was fast enough to claim the world record, which had previously been set in 2018. The Porsche she drove was a 718 Spyder in completely stock trim, pumping out 414 horsepower (309 kilowatts) to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

Slaloms are deceptive. Anyone who’s ever driven one at speed knows they are extremely difficult to conquer. It requires a very measured approach of speed, weight transfer, and car control, and going even a touch too far in any one metric will basically destroy the others. Of course, having a car with the balance of a 718 certainly helps.

“It looks easy, but it’s really not – to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn’t touch a single one for the run to count – I definitely felt the pressure,” said Chambers. “Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me.”

Well done, Ms. Chambers. We look forward to seeing further accomplishments in your racing career.