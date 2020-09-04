She piloted a Porsche 718 Spyder through the course in 47.45 seconds.
What kind of car were you driving at age 16? Were you even driving a car? Here’s another question – if you were behind the wheel, did you have the skills to even get close to setting a Guinness World Record? Mind you, we aren’t talking about a record for the most fender benders in a 24-hour period.
The skilled girl behind the wheel of this Porsche didn’t have any fender benders in the above video. In fact, she didn’t even hit a cone. This is 16-year-old Chloe Chambers, and despite her young age she already has seven years of racing experience. Now, she also has a Guinness World Record for running the fastest vehicle slalom course in the world.
Gallery: Teen Driver Slalom Record Porsche
What exactly does it take to get the record? She bobbed and weaved through 51 cones that were set 50-feet apart, completing the slalom in just 47.45 seconds. It was fast enough to claim the world record, which had previously been set in 2018. The Porsche she drove was a 718 Spyder in completely stock trim, pumping out 414 horsepower (309 kilowatts) to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.
Slaloms are deceptive. Anyone who’s ever driven one at speed knows they are extremely difficult to conquer. It requires a very measured approach of speed, weight transfer, and car control, and going even a touch too far in any one metric will basically destroy the others. Of course, having a car with the balance of a 718 certainly helps.
“It looks easy, but it’s really not – to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn’t touch a single one for the run to count – I definitely felt the pressure,” said Chambers. “Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me.”
Well done, Ms. Chambers. We look forward to seeing further accomplishments in your racing career.
New Guinness World Records™ Title Achievement for Fastest Vehicle Slalom
09/03/2020: Driver Chloe Chambers achieves feat behind the wheel of 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder.
Porsche Cars North America, in support of Chloe Chambers, is proud to announce a new Guinness World Records™ achievement for the Fastest Vehicle Slalom.
Sixteen-year-old Chambers achieved the 47.45-second run on Friday, August 21, setting a new benchmark pace in an exercise that tests both driver and vehicle. She achieved this feat behind the wheel of a 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder, which was completely stock, right down to its tires. Chambers, who has seven years of racing experience, currently competes in several karting series.
Because her racing experience is mostly in Kart, Chloe had to quickly adapt to driving a car. Nevertheless, she thrived on the challenge, quickly gaining confidence and finding the right balance, in the process opting for a 718 Spyder equipped with a manual gearbox. She beat a record set in China in 2018.
“We couldn’t be more proud that Chloe set the record,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “From the whole Porsche family we send our heartfelt congratulations – we’re pleased to have been able to support Chloe with her ambitious record attempt and share her relief that it was successful.”
Developed by the Porsche Motorsport department, the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder represent the most powerful and engaging variants of the 718 line-up yet created. Using a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer six-cylinder engine, the 718 Spyder sends up to 414 hp at 8,000 rpm through a six-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels. True to its Motorsport roots, the 718 Spyder uses a track-bred Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) setup with adaptive dampers, helper springs on the rear axle and a ride height that is 1.18 inches (30 mm) lower than a standard 718 Boxster or Cayman.
The record was broken in August under the supervision of an adjudicator from Guinness World Records on an independently-certified course measured by a surveyor. The course was laid out on an air strip and consisted of 51 cones equally spaced at 50-foot intervals. Timekeeping of the record run was conducted by Racelogic.