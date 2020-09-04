Hide press release Show press release

BRUTISH. BOLD. UNIQUE. Q BY ASTON MARTIN CREATES THE VICTOR

04 September 2020, Gaydon: Aston Martin has unveiled its wildest Q by Aston Martin - Commission project to date in the form of the Aston Martin Victor. A bruising full carbon-fibre creation, the one-off model is powered by a 7.3-litre V12 engine producing 836bhp, making this the most powerful road-going naturally aspirated product ever and the highest performing manual powertrain in the marque’s history.

Unveiled to the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate, this road legal creation has been fittingly inspired by the iconic Aston Martin V8 Vantage of the 1970s and 80s and the 70’s DBS V8 that was developed to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as the RHAM/1. The V8 Vantage embodies the period of Aston Martin stewardship by Executive Chairman Victor Gauntlett, today’s commission also takes inspiration from this key figure from the marque’s colourful history in its nomenclature.

Re-born colour schemes reminiscent of the V8 Vantage road car adorn the Victor, with an industry-leading paint finish of ‘Pentland Green’ and satin carbon fibre complementing the car’s dramatic exterior form. Along the side, the car features acontinuous hard line, providing a powerful square like shoulder which follows towardsthe car’s extreme rear boat tail. This theatrical element – derived directly from the RHAM/1 racer – continues to deliver on an impression of overt performance and aerodynamic capability. Aston Martin Valkyrie derived technology provides a pure and simple lighting solution at the rear, while – at the face - the iconic grille and unique headlamps honour the Victor’s true origins.

Inside, the cabin is cloaked in high-grade Forest Green and Conker Bridge of Weirleathers, while the finest tailor’s Cashmere is used for the car’s upper environment. These luxurious materials juxtapose the highly technical carbon fibre chassis, which remains largely exposed throughout the interior. Anodised aluminium and machined and polished titanium hardware add to the high-grade finish inside, while Crown cut solid walnut features across the car’s dashboard and, perhaps most importantly, as a single machined piece to adorn the car’s manual gear knob. A familiar feature toAston Martin aficionados is the Aston Martin Vulcan motorsport-derived steering wheel, which has been utilised in Victor too.

Combining elements of One-77 and Aston Martin Vulcan under the body, Victor is a melting pot of technical highlights from each of these highly limited iconic models, allowing the car to match the inferred performance in its design. In addition, the car benefits from the technical expertise of the same engineers and technicians who have been heavily engaged in the ongoing Aston Martin Valkyrie programme.

Built from an original fully refurbished One-77 carbon fibre monocoque and rear housing, the entire chassis and bodywork weighs in less than an original One-77. Delivered through computer fluid dynamic (CFD) testing, focused on delivering GT4 levels of downforce while providing the necessary cooling requirements of this testosterone fueled brute. Despite its muscle car styling, Aston Martin Victor can achieve 842Nm of downforce at 100mph, compared to 525Nm from the race-prepared Vantage GT4.

Under the heavily sculpted and vented bonnet sits an original One-77 naturally-aspirated 7.3-litre V12, which has been rebuilt and retuned to a new and unique specification by world-renowned engine builder – and original One-77 and now Aston Martin Valkyrie project partner – Cosworth. The engine delivers exceptional performance figures for a naturally aspirated road-going machine, producing 836bhpof power and 821Nm of torque, uprated from One-77’s previous 750bhp and 750Nm.

Driving all that power to the rear wheels is a six-speed manual transmission, supplied by Graziano, making Victor the most powerful manual sportscar to wear the iconic Aston Martin wings. To ensure both the usability and continued performance of the car’s powertrain given the exceptionally high levels of torque on offer, Aston Martin Victor is to be equipped with twin coolers and a bespoke motorsport clutch that delivers a performance focused and unique driving experience.

Perhaps in contrast to the muscle car machines of the 70s and 80s, the Aston Martin Victor has been engineered to deliver exceptionally focused dynamics, the car has been equipped with the same inboard springs and dampers as the track-only Aston Martin Vulcan. Available with six-stage settings, the setup has been honed to meet the demands of imperfect road driving conditions. Fitted with centre-lock wheels, the car’s 380mm front and 360mm rear Brembo CMM-R Carbon Ceramic brakes are set to deliver up GT3 race car levels of braking capability as each caliper’s six pistons engage.