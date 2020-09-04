If only.

As a part of the Renault-Nissan alliance, Mitsubishi currently has access to a wide range of technologies and platforms. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the company would spend money on resurrecting the Galant, at least now we have some reasons to believe a new sedan from the brand is possible. Not now but one day. Probably.

Our good pals at Kolesa.ru came up with the idea for a modern-day Galant successor and even at first glance, their renderings look great. The virtual car manages to keep a connection with its predecessors and look up to date at the same time. Nothing too pretentious or aggressive, just a job done right.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Galant renderings

Mitsubishi Galant rendering
2 Photos
Mitsubishi Galant rendering Mitsubishi Galant rendering

The ninth-generation Galant remained on sale until 2012 and was the last true Galant on the market. The tenth-gen model was essentially a rebadged Mitsubishi Lancer for Japan and Brunei and had nothing to do with the original model.

Looking at these renderings, we see more resemblances with the eighth-gen Galant which remains (probably) our favorite. Straight lines, clean design language, and silky-smooth V6 engines are what this sedan (and wagon in some markets) stood for. If you were fine with dealing with some rust issues, it was an awesome car.

Galant: Future And Past

2020 mitsubishi galant rendering 2020 Mitsubishi Galant Is Unfortunately Only A Nice Render
rare amg mitsubishi galant time machine This Rare AMG-Tuned Mitsubishi Galant Is A 1990's Time Machine

We have to admit we also see some Renault Talisman influences in these renderings but that’s a price we’ll happily pay just to see the Galant back on the road in a modern form. Actually, the French sedan is based on the only platform of the Renault-Nissan alliance that can be used for a revived Galant.

Save Thousands On A New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
MSRP $ 24,690
MSRP $ 24,690
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING
Source: Kolesa.ru