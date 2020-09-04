One of the oldest models in Europe’s competitive compact hatchback segment, the Peugeot 308 got an update a couple of months ago for the 2021 model year. However, the revisions were limited to a new paint job, a couple of fresh wheel designs, and a digital instrument cluster joined by a 10-inch touchscreen. For an entirely new 308, this is the car you’re going to have to wait for.

Spied for the first time, the next-generation model was seen in Germany near PSA/Opel’s testing facility riding extremely low to the ground. It’s hard to make out many details due to the abundance of camouflage, but we can see the LED daytime running lights stretching down the front bumper as it’s the case with many recent Peugeots.

Gallery: New Peugeot 308 first spy photos

35 Photos

It’s hard to tell looking at the images, but our spies have told us the car seemed to be a tad wider than the current 308. It likely has to do with the model’s switch to the EMP2 platform that should come with a change in the car’s footprint and weight. It will also open up the possibility for plug-in hybrid powertrains and a rumored electrified hot hatch with all-wheel drive and around 300 horsepower.

While our spies caught the five-door hatchback, there’s a pretty good chance there will also be a wagon to go after the VW Golf Variant and the Skoda Octavia Combi. In addition, a 308 Sedan primarily for the Chinese market seems like an educated guess, while the return of the three-door hatch or the 308 CC (coupe convertible) seems unlikely.

2022 Peugeot 308 prototype 2018 Peugeot e-Legend concept

Interestingly, we also have one image of the interior showing the revised i-Cockpit with a fully digital instrument cluster. What caught our attention was the steering wheel, particularly the badge. Notice anything different? It’s not the usual Peugeot logo as the prototype seemed to have an updated interpretation of the logo. By the looks of it, the corporate badge is similar to what the company used for the retrolicious 2018 e-Legend concept.

We’re expecting the wraps to come off sometime next year when the new 308 will have its work cut out for it considering the VW Group’s crop of compact hatchbacks has been renewed in 2020.