Are you disappointed the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept doesn’t have the exterior wood paneling it rightfully deserves? This fully customized 2021 International Lonestar has it by the dozen, earning it the “Woody” nickname. The 26-feet-long behemoth represents the work of Ledgewood-based Brown Truck Group in New Jersey, a truck dealer selling Mack, Volvo, and International products.

Now semi-retired, the company’s CEO Todd E. Brown told Motor1.com that Woody was initially a personal project to use in his off time. That all changed hours after the reveal as a lot of people tuned in to see the one-off truck and some expressed their interest in buying the unique build. Having enjoyed exceptional feedback, the International Lonestar turned into an ode to wood paneling is now up for grabs – at a cool $375,000.

Gallery: 2021 International Lonestar Woody Custom Built

14 Photos

It’s a brand new truck with more than 2,000 hours of work invested to create the impressive 11-foot-tall tribute to hot rodding. Weighing in at about 20,000 pounds (9,071 kilograms), the woody Lonestar is powered by a 15-liter Cummins diesel engine with 400 horsepower and 1,650 pound-feet (2,237 Newton-meters) of torque. It puts the power to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission featuring hill start assist.

Maple wood with no fewer than nine coats of varnish was used inside and out, complemented by orange accents on the fenders and running boards. Sound-deadening material has been added to the roof and floor to keep the cabin nice and quiet. Inside, there are maple-varnished walls with built-in holders for cups and tablets, along with a charging socket for each seat. It also boasts Apple CarPlay connectivity, not to mention keyless entry and heated mirrors.

Here's how the man behind the build describes his pet project: