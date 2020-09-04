We all have a soft spot for a certain brand, but some people are way more passionate than others. Meet Taylor Bryant and his love affair with Volkswagen that started many moons ago even before buying his first car – an old Beetle. Over the years, he has owned a whopping 42 cars from the Wolfsburg brand and strongly believes the last car he’ll ever buy will also be a VW.

Volkswagen of America tells the story of a kid from Charleston, South Carolina, and his routine of riding a bike to the local VW dealer to check out the latest vehicles and learn about them straight from the employees. Fast forward six years later, he went on to buy a blue 1961 Beetle for $500 after seeing the car at a red light and convincing the owner to sell it.

Taylor Bryant knows his way around cars, having received a degree in automotive technology from Aiken Technical College in South Carolina back in 2001. Not only that, but he worked for 12 years as a VW technician and has owned a wide variety of models, including multiple Golfs, Jettas, and Passats. He currently has a 1999 Jetta and a newer 2017 model, along with a 2004 Passat wagon. He has his eyes on a restored 1967 Karmann Ghia and might buy an Atlas since he needs the extra space for his two kids and four large dogs.

His passion for VW has had an impact on other members of the family as Bryant bought his wife a Golf convertible for their fifth wedding anniversary while his son’s first car was a Jetta. Most of the cars owned by him were trade-in vehicles he saw as project cars, bringing them back into shape and selling them afterward to fund his next project.

Gallery: Derek Spratt's 1983 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI

He would probably get along just great with another VW passionate, Derek Spratt. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, he’s the one who spent $140,000 tweaking a first-gen Rabbit GTI (pictured above). VoA told his story earlier this year, mentioning he invested more than 12,000 hours of work in his pet project, which he sold at the beginning of the year “at a fraction of the cost of the modifications.”