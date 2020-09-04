Price cuts with the model year change are few and far between, so we’re happy to report General Motors is taking $1,500 off two of its diesel-fueled workhorses. We’re talking about the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six engine rated at 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque.

Each and every trim level gets the substantial price cut for the 2021 model year, according to Muscle Cars and Trucks. In addition, customers get to enjoy the same discount for the remaining 2020MY stock. To make their trucks more desirable, GM is expected to implement towing upgrades for both the Silverado and Sierra for the versions equipped with the diesel and the 2.7-liter gasoline engine.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.0L Duramax

10 Photos

Not only that, but spy shots have recently revealed the Silverado will get a version of the Sierra’s MultiPro tailgate, likely renamed MultiFlex. Come 2022MY, the duo will allegedly also receive Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert borrowed from the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and other recent GM products. The switch to 2022MY will also come with some styling tweaks for the Chevy model.

Getting back to the diesel, MC&T previously reported its take rate in its inaugural year was approximately six percent, according to Director of Chevrolet Truck Marketing Bob Krapes. He went on to describe the 3.0-liter unit as the “real deal” and estimated the take rate would grow in the future thanks to its excellent fuel economy and towing prowess, especially if the aforementioned upgrade is actually happening.

Codenamed LM2, the Duramax inline-six will be added late this year to an assortment of large GM vehicles, including the new Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Suburban and Tahoe, along with the GMC Yukon.