To fans of Chevrolet Corvette Racing and the Corvette itself, the Jake skull emblem has been an icon since 2005 when the motorsports team used it for the first time. Since then, it has been a mascot for the official Corvette Racing team, as well as in Corvette street racers.

For the uninitiated, the Jake emblem consists of a skull with the Corvette crossed flags logo representing the eyes – sort of like a punisher logo but nicer.

There are current Chevy accessories with the Jake emblem available at the official Chevrolet accessories shopping page, which include the premium all-weather floor liners ($195) and cargo liner ($135) for both coupe and convertible models.

As it turns out, the Jake emblem is fully coming back, as discussed by Corvette Product Manager Harlan Charles in a virtual presentation with Corvettes at Carlisle (Facebook live video embedded atop this page).

The Jake logo will officially come back C8 Corvette pace car that will be used in IMSA races and Indy 500. Based on the presentation, the pace car will have Jake wheel center caps and Jake hood stripe, along with high wing spoiler, carbon fiber ground effects, black trident wheels, and red engine cover.

More importantly, Charles also mentioned the return of high wing and ground effects kit in the production Corvette – which was dropped from the options back in May due to high demand. Along with the return of these popular options is the addition of Jack Stinger Stripe, according to the presentation.

No details yet about the Jack Stinger Stripe but we'll be on the lookout for more as they come in. If you're among those who want the iconic logo on their mid-engine Corvette, watch this space.